You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Suspected World War II bomb blasts crater in German field

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 10:43 PM

[BERLIN] A bomb likely dating to World War II (WWII) exploded in a field in western Germany leaving a huge crater but no injuries, police said Monday.

The explosion left a 10-metre wide and four-metre deep hole after residents in Limburg, heard a loud noise and felt the earth shake at 0152 GMT on Sunday morning.

"The crater was examined on Monday by an explosive ordnance clearance service to find possible fragments," a police spokesman told AFP.

"The area was used for target practice during the Second World War," he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A bomb disposal service spokesman said it was "highly possible" WWII ordnance was involved.

A local government spokesman in the nearby city of Darmstadt told German daily Bild it was believed the bomb had a chemical-based delayed timer which could have finally eroded.

Nearly 75 years after the end of war, Germany remains littered with unexploded ordnance, a legacy of the Allied bombing campaign against Nazi Germany.

Earlier this month, a 100-kilogramme US bomb from the war, discovered during building work near a shopping complex, was defused in central Berlin after the evacuation of around 3,000 people.

According to experts, 10 per cent of the millions of bombs dropped on Germany during the conflict did not explode.

AFP

Life & Culture

Judith Krantz, novelist who mixed sex with shopping, dies at 91

Quake of magnitude 7.5 shakes East Timor, Indonesia; no tsunami feared

All hail the 'new queen' - Australia piles praise on top-ranked Barty

Magnitude 5.5 quake hits eastern Japan, no immediate damage

Socially conscious fitness for everyone

ChildAid audition draws 180 applications

Editor's Choice

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KRSKY_3816498.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Real Estate

40% of Sky Everton units sold

Most Read

1 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
2 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
3 Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine
4 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
5 40% of Sky Everton units sold

Must Read

cbd.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline inflation edges up in May, core inflation holds steady

cbd.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file75vqyd4y2uogusg4mtr.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed

Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod for US$104.4m acquisition of African firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening