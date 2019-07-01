You are here

Home > Life & Culture
TAKING HEART

Sustainability is a responsibility, not a choice: Kimberly-Clark

The consumer giant aims to achieve 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions globally by 2022; it is also seeing progress in tackling packaging waste through its recycling and reuse initiatives
Mon, Jul 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

BT_20190701_VTKC1_3822513.jpg
Kimberly-Clark had partnered with Singapore-based solar energy provider Sunseap to install 7,730 photovoltaic roof panels at its Tuas facility to generate 3.5 gigawatt hours of clean energy.
PHOTO: KIMBERLY-CLARK

Singapore

FOR consumer giant Kimberly-Clark, sustainability is not a choice, but rather a responsibility. This is why it has been working to reduce its waste and carbon footprint at all its global manufacturing facilities over the years.

Singapore is no exception. Most recently, Kimberly-Clark invested S$25 million into its Tuas manufacturing facility with plans to double its exports and expand its production capacity. Out of that amount, 15 per cent will go into sustainable business practices, it told the The Business Times.

In May, the consumer giant switched on its new solar energy installation at its Tuas manufacturing facility, replacing 15 per cent of conventional energy use with renewable energy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This translates to a reduction of green house gas emissions by around 1,600 metric tonnes a year - equivalent to removing nearly 350 passenger cars from roads annually.

Achal Agarwal, president, Kimberly-Clark Asia-Pacific, said at the time that switching on the solar roof was part of the group's progress in achieving 20 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions globally by 2022.

The group had partnered with Singapore-based solar energy provider Sunseap to install 7,730 photovoltaic roof panels to generate 3.5 gigawatt hours of clean energy - enough to power up to a thousand three-bedroom HDB flats for one year.

On top of energy savings, Kimberly-Clark's Tuas manufacturing facility in Singapore recycles more than 75 per cent of its waste water and diverts nearly all its manufacturing waste before it hits the landfill. Globally, 95 per cent of its manufacturing waste is diverted before reaching landfills.

"Nearly everything, including the material and product waste consisting of non-woven fabrics, super absorbent fluff, plastic and paper, is all recycled and makes its way back into the production line," the group said.

Although the group did not disclose how much its Tuas mill contributes to global revenue, it called Asia-Pacific its "largest market outside the United States".

The Tuas mill exports what it manufactures to markets across the Asia-Pacific, including Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, China, and multiple Asean countries.

This includes products like Huggies diapers and pull-up pants and wet wipes.

Another area the consumer giant is looking at is post-consumer waste, especially packaging waste. It says it is seeing progress through its recycling and reuse initiatives.

Since 2017, the group has partnered with researchers at Ngee Ann Polytechnic to find uses for material waste generated during its production process.

In Malaysia, Kimberly-Clark's Kluang Mill in the Johor state partnered with local and international non-governmental organisations to determine its impact on local watershed. This has allowed the mill to reduce fresh water usage by about 70 per cent since 2011.

This was after it invested in water recycling to reduce the amount of fresh water needed to make products, and engaged the local community through education events and river clean-ups.

"While Malaysia typically has an abundance of fresh water, external constraints such as rapid urbanisation, industrialisation and climate change have led to droughts and severe water shortages in recent years," the company said.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190701_JLASIA_3822459.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

BT_20190701_LLKOPITIAMFP62_3822167.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Technology

Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies

Jul 1, 2019
ASEAN Business

Non-tariff barriers hurdle for Asean community targets

Most Read

1 Xi fires shots at US before Trump meet, without mentioning him
2 Time to grab banks' promotional fixed deposit rates before probable interest rate cut at next US Fed meeting?
3 Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit in downsized deal
4 Singapore to issue up to five new licences to digital banks
5 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190629_PG1COVER29_3821589-1.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Brunch

Reinventing the wok

BT_20190629_THARMAN_3822062.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore to issue up to five new licences to digital banks

BT_20190629_PGAY29_3822011.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Law Society seeks review of decision that cleared lawyer of overcharging

BT_20190629_GOLD4SW8_3822009.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

US-Iran rhetoric a side show amid global slowdown, trade talks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening