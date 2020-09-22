You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres apologises over toxic workplace allegations

Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 7:00 AM

nz_ellen_220932.jpg
Ellen DeGeneres on Monday opened the 18th season of her talk show that's been mired in controversy for months with a broad apology that addressed allegations of a toxic workplace culture under her watch.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Ellen DeGeneres on Monday opened the 18th season of her talk show that's been mired in controversy for months with a broad apology that addressed allegations of a toxic workplace culture under her watch.

It was the first time the staple of daytime US television publicly addressed the controversy surrounding her, after BuzzFeed News published a report over the summer detailing a culture of fear among her employees that included accusations of sexual misconduct, racism and intimidation from the show's management.

The scathing reports followed rumours and anecdotal posts on social media that DeGeneres was difficult to work with - and not nearly as nice as her feel-good show portrayed her to be.

"I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realised that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show," DeGeneres said in her opening monologue, released online ahead of its broadcast later on Monday.

DeGeneres said her programme was kicking off a "new chapter" after "necessary changes" following an internal investigation from parent company Warner Media, though she did not go into detail on any of the restructuring.

SEE ALSO

Emmys hit new ratings low despite praise for 'remote' ceremony

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In August, three high-level producers were let go: an executive producer Ed Glavin, a co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, and head writer Kevin Leman.

The long-time comedian, actor and host also joked that she was in a tough position given her reputation as the "be kind" lady, a nickname she said she earned after she urged kindness following the 2010 suicide of a young man who was bullied for being gay.

"Being known as the 'be kind' lady is a tricky position to be in," DeGeneres said. "So let me give you some advice out there if anybody's thinking of changing their title or giving yourself a nickname, do not go with the 'be kind' lady. Don't do it."

"The truth is I am that person that you see on TV," she continued, denying allegations that offstage her personality was a far cry from the sunny persona she has crafted onstage.

'A PLATITUDE'

DeGeneres, 62, made waves in 1997 after becoming one of the first television stars to publicly come out as gay, which she did while starring in the sitcom Ellen.

Last year, prior to the scandal surrounding her eponymous show, she renewed her hosting contract through 2022, also inking a deal to create three shows for the streaming platform HBO Max.

DeGeneres had returned to her California studio for Monday's premiere, with a virtual audience on rows of screens due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DeGeneres circulated her monologue online, though many social media users mocked her - the line "I am a work in progress" was particularly skewered - saying her words rang hollow.

"It's hard not to feel as though an opportunity was missed here," wrote Daniel D'Addario, chief television critic for entertainment outlet Variety.

"DeGeneres' attempt to clear the air fell painfully flat in part because of her unwillingness to engage with her critics in anything more meaningful than a platitude," he said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Emmys hit new ratings low despite praise for 'remote' ceremony

Race superhero series Watchmen amasses 11 awards at virtual Emmys

Tenet leads US box office again, while Mulan sales drop in China

Anna Netrebko hospitalised with Covid-19

HBO dramas dominate ratings-challenged virtual Emmy awards

Meghan, Harry 'did not collaborate' with recent book

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 22, 2020 07:14 AM
Energy & Commodities

Australia to invest A$18b in energy technology to cut emissions

[MELBOURNE] Australia plans to invest A$18 billion (S$17.7 billion) over the next 10 years in technologies to cut...

Sep 22, 2020 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

Trump administration designates several US cities hotbeds of 'anarchy'

[NEW YORK] The Donald Trump administration on Monday declared the cities of New York, Seattle and Portland, Oregon...

Sep 22, 2020 07:06 AM
Life & Culture

Emmys hit new ratings low despite praise for 'remote' ceremony

[LOS ANGELES] Television's Emmys plummeted to yet another all-time ratings low, despite producers overcoming...

Sep 22, 2020 06:56 AM
Transport

Airbus unveils concepts for hydrogen-powered plane

[PARIS] Airbus has unveiled three visual concepts for "zero emission" airplanes to be powered by hydrogen.

Sep 22, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Theresa May says government putting UK integrity at risk, could damage Northern Ireland peace

[LONDON] Former British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that peace in Northern Ireland and the integrity...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Banks in Singapore handled about US$4.5 billion in suspicious transactions: FinCEN leaks

Universal Studios Singapore and Plaza Singapura visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.