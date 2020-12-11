Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[LOS ANGELES] Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said on Thursday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus but was feeling fine.
The American comedian said on Twitter that all her close contacts had been notified.
"I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes