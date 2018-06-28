You are here

Teams gear up for 9th BT Corporate Golf League

Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM
"Golf allows me to have a few hours of focus on the game, expose me to outdoor weather and enjoy the scenery. So it is an important part of my work-life balance." - Steven Tan (above), managing director of OrangeTee

COMPANY directors and developers will form the backbone of the OrangeTee & Tie team for this year's The Business Times Corporate Golf League, which tees off on July 11 at Sentosa Golf Club's New Tanjong course.

Steven Tan, managing director of OrangeTee, is planning to invite guests to soak up one of the true values of golf - that of fostering friendship with business partners.

The fact that OrangeTee, one of the pioneering teams in the BT League, now into its ninth year, is back for the annual event is a bonus for the league, which continues to draw intense interest among companies.

So far, a total of 24 teams - 11 for the competitive category and 13 for the social section - have joined the competition this year. The organisers welcome more teams to participate.

The return of OrangeTee - thanks to Mr Tan, who took up the game about 15 years ago and currently holds a 19.6 handicap index - has given the organisers, SPH Pacom, reason to rejoice.

Its deputy managing editor Jacqueline Wu said: "I know that OrangeTee have been involved in golf for many years now, and its rejoining the event is a boost to our event, which has gained so much traction."

Despite his busy schedule, Mr Tan tries to play the game at least once a week. He also plays badminton and swims, but finds golf a different activity from his two other sports.

"It allows me to have a few hours of focus on the game, expose me to outdoor weather and enjoy the scenery. So it is an important part of my work-life balance," he said.

Mr Tan, who is a member of the National Service Resort and Country Club, has played in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and China.

OrangeTee will join 10 other teams for the competitive category of the six-leg event. The other teams are: Audi, Boustead, Centurion, Citibank, Emerio, Team Boss, Proelect, Tat Hong, Deloitte and KPMG.

The defending champions are Boustead.

For the social section, Edrington will enter three teams. The other participants are: DHL, PwC, Radio Gagas, SPH Eagles, SPH Reit, SunMoon, UOB, Singapore Pools, Gayatri/Tru-Colobro and Banyan Tree/Pacom.

Apart from the New Tanjong Course, the five other venues for the BT League are: Singapore Island Country Club, Island course (July 24), Sembawang Country Club (Aug 7), Seletar Country Club (Aug 23), Warren Golf and Country Club (Sept 5) and Tanah Merah Country Club, Garden course (Sept 21).

A networking night was held at the Park Hotel Clarke Quay on Wednesday, for the participating teams to socialise.

For more details about the BT Corporate Golf League, contact Eunice Seah at eseah@sph.com.sg or call 63194078.

