Teeny tiny handbag becomes big fashion sensation

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Paris
IT'S so small wags joke that it can only hold a Tic Tac. But French brand Jacquemus' teeny weeny bag, "Le Mini Chiquito", is arguably the biggest thing at Paris fashion week.
Never has something so tiny excited so much fashion passion - and hilarity - on social media. The
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg