Teladoc Health says daily patient visits rose 50% in past week

[BENGALURU] Teladoc Health on Friday said it experienced a 50 per cent spike in patient visit volume over the prior week, in what the telehealth company called an "unprecedented daily visit volume" in the United States, as the coronavirus spreads globally.

The company said it had been handling visit demand consistent with peak flu volumes, but on Wednesday began to see that number accelerate to as much as 15,000 visits requested per day.

"We are seeing more patients and more of those patients are experiencing upper respiratory issues," Teladoc's chief medical officer Lew Levy said.

The coronavirus has infected 138,000 people worldwide, killed more than 5,000 and shuttered schools, sports arenas, theaters and offices.

The demand for virtual care visits has accelerated as several health plans have waived consumer cost sharing and public health officials at all levels of government have encouraged the public to take advantage of virtual care services, the company said.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Several US health insurers such as CVS Health's Aetna, Humana and Cigna have said that they would waive patient costs for telemedicine visits for a limited period, in response to the health agencies urging patients to stay at home to contain infection.

Teladoc, a market leader in the US telehealth industry, said more than half of all the patient visits this month are from first time users.

Other telehealth companies such as Grand Rounds and American Well last week said they were seeing increased patient traffic, driven by the virus outbreak.

Teladoc, which said it has been partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide near real-time surveillance data on the spread of the virus, last month said it was still too early in the outbreak to judge whether the virus would boost its business.

Shares of Teladoc have surged about 53 per cent to US$127.9, so far this year.

REUTERS