Tennis: Djokovic edges ahead of Nadal in semi-final thriller

Sat, Jul 14, 2018 - 7:07 AM

06886964.jpg
Novak Djokovic clawed his way to a two sets to one lead over great rival Rafael Nadal before their scintillating Wimbledon semi-final was paused on a knife-edge on Friday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] Novak Djokovic clawed his way to a two sets to one lead over great rival Rafael Nadal before their scintillating Wimbledon semi-final was paused on a knife-edge on Friday.

With the clock slipping past 11pm - the official curfew for action at the All England Club - Djokovic survived two set points in a gripping tiebreak to edge ahead.

Battle will resume on Saturday with the Serb leading 6-4 3-6 7-6(9) and needing one more set to book a Sunday showdown with South African eighth seed Kevin Anderson.

Anderson earlier won the longest-ever Wimbledon semi-final in a test of endurance with American John Isner that finished 26-24 in the fifth set after six hours and 36 minutes.

REUTERS

