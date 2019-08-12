You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Tennis: Nadal crushes Medvedev to retain Montreal title

Mon, Aug 12, 2019 - 8:17 AM

BP_Rafa Nadal_120819_30.jpg
Top seed Rafa Nadal overwhelmed Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-0, to win his fifth Rogers Cup on Sunday in Montreal - the first time he has retained a title outside of clay.
PHOTO: AFP

[RALEIGH, North Carolina] Top seed Rafa Nadal overwhelmed Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-0, to win his fifth Rogers Cup on Sunday in Montreal - the first time he has retained a title outside of clay.

The 33-year-old Spanish world number two dominated the eighth-seeded Medvedev in their first-ever meeting.

The Russian had not dropped a set in the tournament but was no match for Nadal, who saved a break point in his first game, and confidently put away Medvedev who is 10 years his junior.

"He was playing very well during the whole week so for me it was important in the beginning that he not take advantage," Nadal said in courtside interview.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Then I think I played a very solid, best match of the week without a doubt."

Nadal broke the Russian in the fourth game to go 3-1 up and dominated the remainder of the 70-minute match.

Winning 82 per cent of his first serve points and delivering high and heavy forehands on the windy afternoon that pushed back the at times confused looking Medvedev, the Spaniard broke the Russian three times in the second set before wrapping up the victory, a record 35th at the Masters 1000 level.

But he left open whether he would play in this week's Cincinnati Masters tournament where he is the second seed behind world number one Novak Djokovic.

"I don't know. I will have to speak to my team," he said.

Nadal shrugged aside the importance of the stat that he had successfully defended a title outside clay for the first time.

"It is so important to be back on a hard court and winning another big title," he said.

The Spaniard's previous two victories this season, in the Italian and French Opens, both came on clay.

Medvedev reached the final by defeating compatriot Karen Khachanov 6-1, 7-6(6) to become the top-ranked Russian when new rankings come out on Monday.

But he made 22 errors in the championship match.

Nadal advanced to the showpiece contest on a walkover when his semi-final opponent, Frenchman Gael Monfils, withdrew with an ankle injury before their meeting.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Tennis: Tearful Serena retires injured in Toronto final

Ban tourists to protect Australia's sacred sites

Donovan Lee's 4 birdies light up BT golf league

Major typhoon in China causes landslide, killing 13 people

Danish capital hit by 2nd blast in 4 days: police

Myanmar landslide kills 22, many more feared missing

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_120819_1.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms report poorer Q2 results, glum for H2: BT-SUSS survey

BT_20190812_ABEV13_3860352.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Transport

Charging power still a chicken-and-egg gripe for electric fleets

BT_20190812_CCTOPLINE13_3860372.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sinostar PEC raises the innovation bar

Must Read

BP_CBD_120819_1.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms report poorer Q2 results, glum for H2: BT-SUSS survey

BP_Lee Hsien Loong_120819_2.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally on Aug 18

BT_20190812_ABEV13_3860352.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Transport

Charging power still a chicken-and-egg gripe for electric fleets

BP_Opec_120819_3.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Oil prices to hinge on Opec cutting production

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly