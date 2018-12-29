You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Tennis: Nadal 'satisfied' despite post-surgery comeback defeat

Sat, Dec 29, 2018 - 8:26 AM

[ABU DHABI] World number two Rafael Nadal lost to Kevin Anderson at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Friday but said he was "satisfied" with his first match back after ankle surgery.

The Spaniard lost a tight three-setter 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 and subsequently withdrew from his third-place play-off match so as not to push his body too far too soon.

"Tough match, three-set match, I didn't play sets before here," said Nadal who had not played since a knee problem forced him to retire during his US Open semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro in September.

"At the same time, I get pains after a long time without playing, so probably tomorrow (Saturday) I will not play.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I will take a couple of days off. The season just started for me, it was a goal to be here."

Nadal underwent surgery on his ankle to remove a loose intra-articular body in November and only resumed training two weeks ago.

"When you are out since a long time ago - I had the surgery a little over a month ago - it's normal that I have some pains," Nadal said after his loss to world number six Anderson.

"Being honest, I'm satisfied the way I was playing tennis. I am more or less satisfied with how the body held.

"It's not the moment for me to take a step back, it's the moment to make a step forward. Today's match is a step forward for me, that's the main thing."

Nadal is now scheduled to kick off 2019 in Brisbane next week in preparation for the first Major of the year.

"My goal is try to be ready for the Australian Open, and I think I'm on the way to make that happen but, of course, I can't take a lot of risk after the surgery."

Nadal was due to face Karen Khachanov on Saturday in Abu Dhabi after the young Russian lost to an impressive Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 on Friday.

AFP

Life & Culture

Golf: No Woods, but seven of world's top eight will play in Maui

New office hours aim for well-rested, more productive workers

Five sporting wishes for a great 2019

The homebody economy arrives, just in time for New Year's Eve

For a taste of the weird and wonderful, head to Japan

The Christmas time capsule

Editor's Choice

BT_20181229_COVER29OT3T_3654850-1.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Brunch

The new cold war: a long freeze in global ties

BT_20181229_YOIGLS29BWSI_3654830.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

Dec 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysian theme park operator seeks Catalist listing in Singapore

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
4 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
5 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008

Must Read

BT_20181229_COVER29OT3T_3654850-1.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Brunch

The new cold war: a long freeze in global ties

BT_20181229_YOIGLS29BWSI_3654830.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

BT_20181229_SPCANOPY29HDN1_3654762.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Garage

Canopy Power raises the eco element in island paradise resorts

BT_20181229_SHUT29_3654241.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Government & Economy

US government shutdown likely to extend into 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening