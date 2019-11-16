You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Tennis: Zverev seals semi-final spot, bumps out Nadal

Sat, Nov 16, 2019 - 10:37 AM

nz_zverev_161119.jpg
Defending champion Alexander Zverev reached the last four at the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 7-6(4) defeat of Russian debutant Daniil Medvedev on Friday, and consigned Rafael Nadal to an early exit at the same time.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Defending champion Alexander Zverev reached the last four at the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 7-6(4) defeat of Russian debutant Daniil Medvedev on Friday, and consigned Rafael Nadal to an early exit at the same time.

The 22-year-old German served superbly throughout and held his nerve in the second-set tiebreak to notch a second group victory and claim second spot ahead of world number one Nadal.

Spaniard Nadal had earlier beaten group winner Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5 in a near three-hour battle to keep his hopes alive but needed Medvedev to do him a favour by beating Zverev. Medvedev, 23, dropped his opening service game and never made much of an impression on his opponent's 140mph serve.

He double-faulted at 3-4 in the tiebreak to give Zverev a two-point lead and Zverev finished it off with an ace.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While it was a great night for Zverev, it was disappointing for those who had hoped to see a Nadal versus Roger Federer semi-final on Saturday.

SEE ALSO

Tennis' hottest young stars on show at ATP Finals

With five-time champion Novak Djokovic also knocked out, 26-year-old Dominic Thiem will take on 22-year-old Zverev for a place in the final. The other semi will pit 21-year-old Tsitsipas against 38-year-old grand master Federer, the six-time champion who will attempt to fly the flag for the golden generation.

"The young guys have been playing much better tennis than they were maybe last year," Zverev, who beat Federer and Djokovic back-to-back to win the 2018 title, said.

"I think the biggest surprise is actually that Novak is out of the tournament, because ... this court, the conditions is the best fit for his game.

"The other thing is obviously Rafa. Nobody expected him to be out from our group. Our group, for me and Stefanos to qualify, I don't think a lot of people would have picked that."

Zverev has not played Thiem this year but trails 2-5 in head-to-heads.

"I hope it will be a back-to-back for me, but I have a very difficult semi-final tomorrow," he said.

"He's been playing some unbelievable tennis, maybe the best tennis that we have ever seen from him."

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Taylor Swift wins some support in feud with old label, and lots of silence

Messi scores on Argentina return to sink Brazil

New pro swim venture eyes expansion beyond Tokyo 2020

Proper training is vital to avoid injury in a HIIT class

When we tsk at the 'kids these days'

A very big TV and a very small computer

BREAKING

Nov 16, 2019 10:19 AM
Companies & Markets

Reynolds wrap maker backed by Rank Group files for US IPO

[NEW YORK] Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, the maker of Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil and Hefty trash bags, has filed...

Nov 16, 2019 09:32 AM
Life & Culture

Taylor Swift wins some support in feud with old label, and lots of silence

[ATLANTA] Taylor Swift and her former record label traded barbed accusations on Friday about her rights to perform...

Nov 16, 2019 09:27 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold totters as trade optimism propels stocks to record highs

[BENGALURU] Gold prices were on track to break a three-session winning streak on Friday, as stock markets hit record...

Nov 16, 2019 09:01 AM
Government & Economy

Bloomberg will spend US$100m on anti-Trump online ad blitz

[NEW YORK] Michael Bloomberg still has not declared whether he is running for president in 2020. He is about to...

Nov 16, 2019 08:39 AM
Technology

US Supreme Court to hear Google bid to end Oracle copyright suit

[WASHINGTON] The US Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Google's bid to escape Oracle Corp's multi-billion dollar...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly