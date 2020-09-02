You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Thai royal consort reclaims king's favour

Wed, Sep 02, 2020 - 7:03 PM

file7c5jgo2ggph1boz832zk.jpg
Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi was stripped of her rank and titles last year just three months after she became the consort, accused on national television of "disloyalty" and "ambition" to match the position of Queen Suthida.
PHOTO: AFP

[BANGKOK] A Thai royal consort who was purged for "disloyalty" after running afoul of the Queen has made a sudden and unexpected comeback, with the king reinstating her titles.

Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi was stripped of her rank and titles last year just three months after she became the consort, accused on national television of "disloyalty" and "ambition" to match the position of Queen Suthida.

She has not been seen in public since October, but that looks set to change.

"Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi is not tarnished," said a decision by the king published by palace mouthpiece Royal Gazette, confirming she would once again take the honorific title of "Chao Khun Phra", or noble consort.

"Henceforth, it will be as if she had never been stripped of her military ranks or royal decorations," said the decision, which was dated August 29 but only came to light Wednesday.

SEE ALSO

Thailand's Aug headline CPI drops 0.50% y-o-y, smaller than forecast fall

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The latest episode of palace intrigue comes as Thailand faces unprecedented protests by a pro-democracy movement calling for more transparency and reforms to the secretive royal institution.

A former royal bodyguard, Sineenat was given the title of consort on King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 67th birthday in July last year - just months after his marriage to Queen Suthida.

A qualified pilot and former army nurse, the 34-year-old Sineenat was the first woman to receive the title in nearly a century.

Her prominence at the king's elaborate coronation ceremony in May last year stunned the Thai public.

The palace later released images of the short-haired consort in combat fatigues shooting weapons, flying a jet and preparing to parachute from a plane, as well as holding the king's hand.

The kingdom has seen near-daily rallies since mid-July, with some attracting up to 20,000 protesters, angry at the military-aligned government and calling for frank discussions about the royal family's role.

Since ascending to the throne in 2016, the king has taken personal control of the palace's fortune, worth an estimatedUS $60 billion, and also moved two army units under his direct command.

Protesters are demanding the scrapping of a royal defamation law - which can see people jailed for up to 15 years per charge.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Dwayne Johnson says he and family have recovered from Covid-19

Neymar one of three PSG stars to test positive for Covid-19

Prince Harry and Meghan sign sprawling Netflix deal

A step in the right direction for Williams

The many sides to Dan Brown

Prince Harry and Meghan sign production deal with Netflix

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 01:28 PM
Technology

New cybersecurity platform in Singapore to groom talent, run annual summit

A NEW platform in Singapore will seek to develop cybersecurity talent, build a cybersecurity ecosystem and raise...

Sep 3, 2020 01:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades Mapletree Commercial Trust, Suntec Reit to 'buy'

JEFFERIES Singapore has upgraded its recommendation on Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) and Suntec Real Estate...

Sep 3, 2020 01:02 PM
Government & Economy

Typhoon Maysak drenches North and South Korea

[BUSAN] A powerful typhoon drenched both Koreas on Thursday, killing at least one person in the South and inundating...

Sep 3, 2020 12:59 PM
Garage

Ant's mega IPO sets up Jack Ma to escalate war with Tencent

[SHANGHAI] Ant Group's late-summer initial public offering (IPO) filing drove home why the business - backed by 711...

Sep 3, 2020 12:46 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea plans to create 20t won fund for 'New Deal' economic initiatives

[SEOUL] South Korea's finance ministry said on Thursday the government plans to create a 20 trillion won (S$22.9...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.