You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'That's crazy': Kylie tops chart in five decades as 'Disco' hits No 1

Sun, Nov 15, 2020 - 3:19 PM

file7d6pkp8kgmhbfmiscmm.jpg
Australian singer Kylie Minogue made what she called a "crazy" slice of pop music history on Friday, becoming the first female artist to have number one albums in Britain across five decades as Disco topped the charts.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Australian singer Kylie Minogue made what she called a "crazy" slice of pop music history on Friday, becoming the first female artist to have number one albums in Britain across five decades as Disco topped the charts.

Mostly recorded at home during lockdown, her 15th studio album also notched up the best opening week for any UK release so far in 2020 with 55,000 chart sales, the Official Charts Company said.

"That sounds crazy to me. I'm 52 years old," Minogue told Reuters of the five-decade record - an accolade she now shares with Bruce Springsteen - before it was announced.

Disco, in which she revisits her dance music roots, also marks Minogue's eighth UK number one album, taking her one ahead of Cliff Richard, Elton John and George Michael with seven apiece.

Speaking about the power of pop, Minogue said it can be a marker for people's lives.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"A lot of the best pop songs that seem so simple are the trickiest ones to do. There's no distraction. There's no tricks.

It's just an amazing song," she said.

After making her name in hit soap opera Neighbours, Minogue burst onto the music scene in the late 1980s working with producers Stock, Aitken and Waterman.

Mike Stock recalled their first meeting in 1987.

"When Kylie first came into the studio, she sat in the corner in the back crocheting and Matt Aitken and I both thought, well, 'God, I hope she's got some kind of sparkle'...But we got her behind the mic ...the switch flicked and she was a star," he said.

Together they made four albums, with the first two - Kylie (1988) and Enjoy Yourself (1989) - also reaching number one.

"The first album we did was one of the best-selling albums of the whole decade," Stock told Reuters.

"... I'm obviously very proud of that. Proud to have worked with Kylie who has lasted in the business - just to survive is an achievement. But she's doing brilliant."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

When Ryan Reynolds buys a football team, big bucks await

Letters from an old guard

Audi A8 3.0 TFSI quattro review: Suspension of disbelief

Which skin treatment is right for you?

Princess Diana makes dramatic debut in 'The Crown'

The evolving travel 'experience': virtual, actual and in between

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 15, 2020 03:27 PM
Technology

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

[WASHINGTON] Four astronauts were poised to launch on the SpaceX Crew Dragon "Resilience" to the International Space...

Nov 15, 2020 03:02 PM
Transport

Freight firms report surge in shipments for festive rebound

[FRANKFURT] Freight carriers including container shippers and cargo airlines say global demand is building toward a...

Nov 15, 2020 02:48 PM
Garage

DoorDash got a big pandemic lift. Can it deliver again?

[SAN FRANCISCO] DoorDash picked a good time to file its initial public offering (IPO) prospectus: Its finances are...

Nov 15, 2020 01:40 PM
Real Estate

Covid pushes real estate into the future

[NEW YORK] The coronavirus could be the crisis that finally propels the tech-averse real estate industry into the...

Nov 15, 2020 01:17 PM
Government & Economy

Japan finds luring business from Hong Kong may be tough

[TOKYO] Tokyo is on a charm offensive, hoping to lure firms in Hong Kong spooked by protests and a controversial...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

15 countries including Singapore sign RCEP, the world's largest trade pact

New managing director of OCBC Securities to lead charge in boosting digital trading capabilities

Covid pushes real estate into the future

Herding by 'naive' Robinhood traders may be good signal to short

Gold gains on mounting pandemic, vaccine worries

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for