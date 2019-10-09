The Obamas to headline Singapore events in December

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama will visit Singapore in December to speak at events organised by The Growth Faculty.

Mr Obama will speak with Asia-Pacific business leaders at the Singapore Expo on Dec 16 about his time in office and his thoughts on leadership in the world. It will be his first public business event in Singapore.

As a former first lady, Mrs Obama will speak at a Dec 14 event about her public and private life, and experiences she has shared in her memoir Becoming.

Standard tickets for both events are going at S$295 for The Growth Faculty members and S$345 for non-members.

In the VIP category, Mr Obama's event tickets go for S$1,195 for members and S$1,295 for non-members, while those for Mrs Obama's event cost S$795 for members and S$895 for non-members.

Mr Obama's VIP package includes priority seating at the front of the event, a three-course sit-down lunch with the former US chief, and a panel discussion with high level Singapore leaders.

Mrs Obama's VIP package also includes priority seating, a pre-event VIP cocktail party and a copy of her Becoming book.

Mr Obama last visited Singapore in March 2018 in a personal capacity for a Bank of Singapore private event, attended by 1,000 of the bank's selected clients and guests from around the world.

"Our events support professionals and individuals to hone their leadership skills, navigate disruption and drive growth," said Karen Beattie, founder of The Growth Faculty.

"Singapore is a central business hub for many organisations in our region; we are committed to connecting the Asian business community with the world’s preeminent change-makers to inspire the leaders of today and tomorrow."

Previous events by The Growth Faculty have featured Hillary Clinton, Malcolm Gladwell and George Clooney as headline speakers.