The only West End show still standing

Nether Whitacre, England
LAST Tuesday, Morgan Philpott and Neal Foster of the Birmingham Stage Company were in the middle of rehearsing the latest Horrible Histories show: a highly successful family theatre series in Britain where the country's past is explained with the aid of fart jokes...
