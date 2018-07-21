You are here
GEAR HEAD
The perils of Impulse Tech
Curb your tech-tosterone when cheap thrills beckon and save up for the Big Deal instead
AS MOST of you know, buying tech products or gadgets is not an inexpensive endeavour, which is why many of us go looking for the best deals possible, whether it be at big box retailers or on digital marketplaces such as Lazada or that wild west, Qoo10.
However, affordability can sometimes
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg