The rise of craft spirits, in BT Weekend

Fri, Jun 15, 2018 - 5:50 AM

DOES it seem like round every corner, down every alley lies a concept bar helmed by an award-winning mixologist serving up clever concoctions spiked with artisanal liquor? Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend charts the heady rise (and rise) of the craft spirits scene in Singapore.

The Raffles Conversation is with Microsoft president Brad Smith, who tells why the software behemoth will be a leader in artificial intelligence.

We've all heard that old adage, "sell in May and go away". But when should you come back? Portfolio manager Teh Hooi Ling puts it to the test in Value Insight. Also in the Investing & Wealth section, CFA Singapore Insights puts the palm oil industry - and its producer companies - under scrutiny.

Trust is a currency that seems to be in short supply these days. While most of the attention has been focused on the trust deficit between the political elites and the general public, workplace trust is also something to watch out for. It seems like a fluffy concept but it can have a very real impact on revenue, profits and wages, as Cubicle Files points out.

Introverts, rejoice. You are not alone in your discomfort around social animals and small-talk junkies. Sass & The City dishes out some handy tips/diversionary tactics.

Can a new engine for Mini's bread-and-butter model help to make it sweeter? Find out in The Steering Column.

And in our Health page, find out how tweaking your diet can help if you have irritable bowel syndrome.

