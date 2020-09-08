You are here

Home > Life & Culture
COMMENTARY

The strange grief of losing my sense of taste

Grateful to recover from Covid-19; now hoping for familiar aromas and flavours to return
Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200908_TASTE8_4231322.jpg
ARTWORK: CORNELIA LEE / NYTIMES

AFTER I tested positive for Covid-19, I ordered panang curry. When the food arrived, I lifted the plastic lid, expecting the scent of makrut lime, lemongrass and ginger. But there was nothing. I plucked a forkful of tofu from the sauce. It was flavourless.

My abilities to smell and taste...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Djokovic out of US Open after accidentally hitting line judge

All 4,700 slots for virtual OCBC Cycle taken up

NY Philharmonic is back, pandemic-style - playing in the streets

Tokyo Olympics will go ahead 'with or without Covid': IOC's Coates

Djokovic 'sad and empty' after US Open disqualification

After 740 races and 16 world titles, Williams family affair comes to an end

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

13,000 workers barred from returning to work after missing Covid-19 testing deadline

[SINGAPORE] Some 13,000 workers who have yet to undergo rostered routine testing for the coronavirus as of Sunday (...

Sep 8, 2020 12:11 AM
Consumer

Saudi Telecom seeks to cut US$2.39b offer for Vodafone Egypt

[RIYADH] Saudi Telecom is in discussions to reduce its non-binding US$2.39 billion offer for a stake in Vodafone...

Sep 7, 2020 11:43 PM
Banking & Finance

ECB slows bond purchases further in August lull

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank bought fewer bonds under its stimulus schemes in August, data showed on Monday...

Sep 7, 2020 11:23 PM
Transport

Fresh blaze on stricken oil tanker off Sri Lanka

[COLOMBO] A massive fire that crippled an oil tanker off Sri Lanka has reignited in strong winds, the island nation'...

Sep 7, 2020 11:09 PM
Technology

Siemens considers Bentley systems bid in new digital push

[MUNICH] Siemens is weighing an acquisition of Bentley Systems, according to people familiar with the matter, in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

Sembcorp Marine rights issue undersubscribed; Temasek to mop up 1b shares

Founders of Singapore's food ordering app Oddle look to exit

Brokers' take: DBS says worst over for listco earnings; Maybank likes Wilmar, ComfortDelGro

China Life Singapore to hire more than 500 consultants in next five years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.