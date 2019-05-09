The ups and down in motherhood journey

IT'S Mother's Day weekend, and as always, thoughts turn to the concept of motherhood and how it has evolved from that of homemaker/caregiver to over-achieving Supermum who balances both boardroom and bottle duties.

But having put paid to the unrealistic ideal of the latter, how do today's mothers see their roles today? In Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, we spotlight four successful entrepreneurs who have found the right formula of pursuing career goals while being hands-on mothers as well. They share the ups and downs of their journeys, and how they've been able to define fulfilment on their own terms.

One of the inevitable problems with motherhood - and our fast-paced life in general - is that Singaporeans often end up sleeping less than they should. This phenomenon is of great concern to Kenny Pang, an ENT surgeon at the Asia Sleep Centre who is one of the most famous sleep experts in the country. He talks about the dangers of sleeping too little, and what we need to do about it.

Meanwhile, if you've always looked to Hong Kong or Guangzhou as the epicentres of Cantonese cuisine, you might want to extend your reach a little further to Macau. While better known for its casinos and Portuguese egg tarts, this tiny special administrative region is home to two three Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurants and another seven with one star each. If you're the gambling kind, we suss out some eateries worth betting your money on.

Elsewhere, we pick out the best jewellery gifts for your Mum; visit a home styled like a luxurious grotto; watch China's latest sci-fi movie blockbuster; and pick the movies you need to catch at the European Union Film Festival.