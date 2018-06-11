You are here

Home > Life & Culture

The women of 'Ocean's 8' steal a big lead at the box office

Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 6:33 AM

BP_Ocean's 8_110618_19.jpg
The women of "Ocean's 8" proved this weekend that they know how to steal the show - and much more - as the new heist flick took in an estimated US$41.5 million in North American theaters.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] The women of "Ocean's 8" proved this weekend that they know how to steal the show - and much more - as the new heist flick took in an estimated US$41.5 million in North American theaters.

With an all-star cast led by ever-popular Sandra Bullock and supported by Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Rihanna, the Warner Bros. film was Hollywood's latest experiment - after "Ghostbusters" - in replacing an all-male cast with female stars.

The result: one of the top 10 openings of the year so far, which also best three earlier "Ocean's" editions.

The film stars Bullock as Debbie Ocean, sister of Danny Ocean (originally played by George Clooney), as she assembles a gang of talented women to plan a seemingly impossible diamond heist from a glamorous gala in New York.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In second place in the three-day weekend was last weekend's leader, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young version of the swashbuckling space pilot. The Disney film took in US$15.2 million, roughly half its previous weekend's total.

Third spot went to "Deadpool 2" from 20th Century Fox, at US$13.7 million. This latest in Marvel's X-men series stars Ryan Reynolds in the title role. Its worldwide ticket sales have surpassed US$650 million.

In fourth was a new film, "Hereditary," at US$13 million the best opening ever for the A24 production company. The horror film, about a family haunted after its matriarch dies, stars Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne. Its decent opening came in spite of an R-rating and less-than-glowing reviews, including a D+ from CinemaScore.

In fifth was Disney/Marvel blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War," at US$6.8 million. With a cast including Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch and Scarlett Johansson, the superstar-rich extravaganza has now taken in US$1.998 billion worldwide.

Also of note: Focus Features' tender documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor," about the life of "Mister Rogers" host Fred Rogers, took in US$470,000 as it opened on just 29 screens (a better per-screen average than any other top-25 film). It has a remarkable 99 per cent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Adrift" (US$5.1 million)

"Book Club" (US$4.2 million)

"Hotel Artemis" (US$3.2 million)

"Upgrade" (US$2.2 million)

"Life of the Party" (US$2.1 million)

AFP

Life & Culture

Newcomer Proelect sets eyes on top 3

Football fans, keep your eye on your health this World Cup

Tourism keeps Vietnam's ancient water puppets afloat

Prince Philip turns 97 in characteristic no-fuss style

Safety first: Afghan shoppers go online to avoid bombs, harassment

Disney executive quits amid scandal over 'unwanted hugs'

Editor's Choice

BP_semiconductor_110618_2.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

BP_Lee_110618_8.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit: Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM

BT_20180611_UWSUMMIT11K1QD_3466903.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

Most Read

1 S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016
2 Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area
3 Kim, Trump expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday
4 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, SembMarine, Wilmar International, Citic Envirotech
5 Singapore has sought Interpol help to find, arrest Jho Low since 2016: Singapore authorities
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_KimTrump_110618_7.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Business leaders cautiously optimistic on Trump-Kim meet

BP_semiconductor_110618_2.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

BT_20180611_UWSUMMIT11K1QD_3466903.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

BP_Lee_110618_8.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit: Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening