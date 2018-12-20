These celebrities actually want to host the Oscars

Whoopi Goldberg has hosted the Oscars for four times and has suggested that the academy consider her for the fifth time.

Los Angeles

IT'S been more than a week since Kevin Hart was announced as host of the 91st Oscars ceremony and then stepped down in response to criticism over homophobic Twitter posts.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences still hasn't found a replacement. That's because it's a thankless job. As a recent "Saturday Night Live" skit puts it: "Who will risk everything for the chance to gain nothing?"

No wonder many celebrities would rather not put their reputations on the line when the gig draws so much criticism. While there's a chance the academy will go on with no one at all, the world hasn't given up just yet.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Many stars have suggested names. Some have even nominated themselves. If the academy had to choose a host, here are the brave people who would be happy to take up the challenge.

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney

After Hart said he was out, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, the stars of "The Oh, Hello Show" jokingly announced on Twitter that they, or rather, their ageing Upper West Side alter egos George and Gil, had been chosen to replace him.

And they're taking the job very seriously. Let's be clear: The academy has not offered the role to Kroll and Mulaney. (At least, not yet.) One Twitter commentator bristled at the prank, to which the comedians responded: "Baseless attacks like this from the media are the reason people are afraid to pretend to host the Oscars."

Whoopi Goldberg

In an episode of "The View", the four-time Oscar host Whoopi Goldberg said she thought doing without a host is a "dumb idea".

She then suggested that the academy consider her for the fifth time, despite the fact that she thinks she is also "problematic". She explained: "Half of the country sometimes is really mad at me. The other half is OK until tomorrow, and then they're pissed at me!"

Ken Jeong

Goldberg revisited the host question later that week during a segment on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert", when she nominated actor Ken Jeong.

"He would be brilliant," she said. "And it would also constitute the first Asian-American to host the Oscars." That same night, Jeong was a guest on "Late Night With Seth Meyers", and he unabashedly declared: "If I do not become the host of the Oscars, I will consider not only my career but my life a failure."

Jeong later told TMZ he would be happy to be considered for em any /em role during the ceremony: "It would be an honour to cater the Oscars! It'd be an honour to be a medic on set! I'd do that for $3." (After all, he's more or less qualified - Jeong was a doctor before going into show business.)

Busy Philipps

On Dec 6, actress and late-night host Busy Philipps succinctly offered to take Hart's place, writing on Twitter: "I AM AVAILABLE."

On Dec 7, she reiterated: "I will say this again. I AM TECH AVAIL." Later that day, Philipps nominated herself for the third time and suggested six other women for the job.

A few days later, she made yet another plea: "I host a late-night show four nights a week now. This has all been a ruse to practise for the big night. I should be the host!"

Rob Lowe

One of the most embarrassing moments in Oscar history was when the academy went without a host in 1989. Viewers still remember the "nightmare" opening number by Rob Lowe and Eileen Bowman, who played a giggly Snow White. Despite that debacle, Lowe has offered to host again - this time as his laughable plastic surgeon character from the Liberace biography "Behind the Candelabra."

Patton Oswalt

If anyone has taken the Oscar host question to heart, it's Patton Oswalt. It all started when Stephen King endorsed the comedian for the job. "He's funny, sharp-tongued, and he knows film," the author wrote on Twitter. (Steve Carell seconded that choice.) When TMZ approached Oswalt with the idea, he said: "of course" he would host if offered - just not right now. "I would hire Tiffany Haddish or Billy Eichner; use me in the future," he said. It didn't stop there.

Shortly after, Oswalt, who has emceed an awards show for the Writers Guild of America, wrote a very lengthy Facebook post in which he listed his candidates for the job and explained why he thought he wasn't a good choice.

"When I hosted the WGA Awards last year, I pleaded during my opening monologue that NEXT year's WGA Awards needed to be a woman or POC or LGBTQ or all three or ANYTHING but another straight white male," Oswalt wrote.

"Us straight white males, despite what certain Twitter accounts say, are doing fine."

Bruce Campbell

The "Evil Dead" star has fought countless monsters in B-movie thrillers. But can he handle the academy?

Rhea Butcher

Even before Hart stepped down, stand-up comic Rhea Butcher raised her hand and showed off her Oscar-worthy wardrobe.

When Hart actually dropped out the next day, Butcher took to Twitter again: "HOW ABOUT A LGBTQIA+ ONE I LOOK GREAT IN A TUX."

Megan Amram

Comedy writer Megan Amram ("The Good Place") has made it her life's mission to win an Emmy. In her web series "An Emmy for Megan", Amram meets the minimum requirements to qualify for a nomination in the short form comedy or drama series category.

But as per recent rule changes, her series no longer makes the cut. So she's looking to the Oscars.

ScottPatterson

The "Gilmore Girls" actor is advocating a populist vote.

Tom Green

Remember Tom Green of "The Tom Green Show"? The Canadian comic has been fairly quiet in recent years. But last week, he saw an opportunity to resurface his name in the cultural conversation.

Given Green's track record as an outrageous prankster, it's safe to say the academy will probably pass on his offer. After all, who needs a wild card onstage after the 2017 envelope mix-up? NYTIMES