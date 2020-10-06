You are here

Three share Nobel Physics Prize for black hole research

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 6:27 PM
UPDATED Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 7:13 PM

[STOCKHOLM] Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez shared the 2020 Nobel Prize in physics for their research into the darkest corners of the universe.

Professor Penrose was honoured “for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement on Tuesday.

He will be sharing the prize with Professor Genzel and Dr Ghez, for their “discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy,” it said.

Professor Penrose, of the University of Oxford, will receive one half of the prize, while Professor Genzel, of the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics and the University of California, and Dr Ghez, also of the University of California, will split the other half, the academy said.

Professor Penrose “used ingenious mathematical methods in his proof that black holes are a direct consequence of Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity,” it said. “Einstein did not himself believe that black holes really exist, these super-heavyweight monsters that capture everything that enters them. Nothing can escape, not even light.”

Annual prizes for achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, peace and literature were established in the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896.

The prize in economic sciences was added by Sweden’s central bank in 1968. 

BLOOMBERG
 

