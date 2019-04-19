You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Three world-class climbers presumed dead in Canadian avalanche

Fri, Apr 19, 2019 - 8:25 AM

[CALGARY] Three renowned professional alpinists are missing and presumed dead after an avalanche in Canada's Rocky Mountains, Parks Canada said on Thursday.

Climbing media named the men as American Jess Roskelley, 36, and Austrians David Lama, 28, and Hansjörg Auer, 35, saying they were killed after attempting to climb a challenging route on Howse Peak in Banff National Park.

Canadian authorities did not release the names of the three men, but said they were one American and two Europeans and described them as highly experienced professional mountain athletes.

Roskelley was best-known for climbing Mount Everest at age 20 in 2003, making him the youngest person at the time to have climbed the world's highest mountain.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Lama and Auer were also world-class mountaineers who had climbed some of the toughest routes around the globe.

Parks Canada said in a statement the party was attempting the east face of Howse Peak. The three men probably started their ascent on Tuesday, Stephen Holeczi, Parks Canada visitor safety specialist said.

They were reported overdue on Wednesday.

"Parks Canada visitor safety specialists immediately responded by air and observed signs of multiple avalanches and debris containing climbing equipment," the statement said.

Without providing details, Mr Holeczi said there was "strong evidence" that all three climbers were deceased.

There currently is no timeline for when search and recovery efforts can begin, Mr Holeczi said, because of bad weather and avalanche risk in the area.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Michael Jordan says Woods comeback is "greatest I have ever seen"

Islamic State claims its first Congo attack

Pope's Good Friday service focuses on sex trafficked girls

Ocean-clogging microplastics also pollute the air, study finds

All is ephemeral - even Notre Dame

Why Avengers: Endgame is a really big deal

Editor's Choice

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGKEPPEL19_3758831.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp posts lower net profit of S$202.9 million

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
3 CWT parent defaults on loan
4 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

Must Read

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGPENNYNEWC029_3758905.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

A recap of trial so far; court case to resume on April 22

BT_20190419_STHENG19_3758521.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng to Singapore firms: Be innovative, tech-savvy but leave no one behind

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening