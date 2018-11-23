You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Tiger Woods calls betting integral to golf ahead of US$9m duel with Mickelson

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181123_TIGER_3625155.jpg
"Whether it's a weekend round with our buddies or a practice round out on tour, we're always trying to have a little bit of an edge and have a bit of fun out there." - Tiger Woods (above, right), with Phil Mickelson at a press conference before the match
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

IN ALMOST every way, Friday's US$9 million showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be a wild departure from golf's traditions. In its embrace of on-course gambling, the broadcast may actually bring it closer.

Throughout the 18-hole showdown, the pair will be

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business – Lawyers with a Heart

Jane Austen's unfinished novel comes to the stage

Online fashion thrives for new retailer where women call the shots

Anne Frank's house revamped for "new generation"

Climate changing greenhouse gas levels climb to record high

Eat, pray, exercise: Thailand's monks battle weight problems

Editor's Choice

Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

Most Read

1 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
2 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
5 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

BT_20181123_PNODX23_3625344.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

NODX tipped to expand 5.5-6% in 2018

Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening