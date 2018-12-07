'Tis the season to make children's wishes come true

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MAKE-A-WISH Singapore concluded the fifth edition of Santa Run for Wishes 2018, an annual charity Christmas run, on Sunday. The foundation aims to raise over S$500,000 by end December 2018 and all proceeds will go towards fulfilling the wishes of children with life-threatening
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg