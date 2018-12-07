You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'Tis the season to make children's wishes come true

Make-A-Wish Singapore raises funds to fulfil the wishes of children who are ill. Meanwhile, in Scotts Road, Royal Plaza on Scotts is also doing its bit, with the help of 30 Christmas trees. BY VIVIEN ANG
Fri, Dec 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM
vivang@sph.com.sg

BT_20181207_SANTA0SP3_3637342.jpg
More than 2,700 participants ran the 2.5km or 5km distances in the Santa Run for Wishes last weekend. PHOTO: MAKE-A-WISH SINGAPORE

BT_20181207_SANTA0SP3_3637342.jpg
Royal Plaza on Scotts has put up 30 "snow-dusted" Christmas trees for the public and hotel guests to decorate with baubles. Those who donate more than $5 are given an ornament to hang. PHOTO: ROYAL PLAZA ON SCOTTS

Singapore

MAKE-A-WISH Singapore concluded the fifth edition of Santa Run for Wishes 2018, an annual charity Christmas run, on Sunday. The foundation aims to raise over S$500,000 by end December 2018 and all proceeds will go towards fulfilling the wishes of children with life-threatening

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

She's the voice for N African and Middle Eastern art

World's first honey bee vaccine seeks to save dying pollinators

Architects build gingerbread city to whet appetite for design

Migrants tend to be healthier, live longer - study

Pop star Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' video smashes records

BreadTalk enters Europe with Din Tai Fung's London flagship

Editor's Choice

BP_Print2_071218_2.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble relisting is off; assets found to be potentially inflated

BT_20181207_JAAMCHAM_3637359.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investment Outlook 2019

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
2 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3
3 Kimly's exec chairman, exec director arrested by CAD, released on bail
4 Stamford Tyres Q2 FY19 net profit sinks 98.8% on higher costs
5 KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Print2_071218_2.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble relisting is off; assets found to be potentially inflated

BP_Print3_071218_3.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Real Estate

Private housing supply from H1 2019 land sales cut by 20%

BT_20181207_ATWEEKEND_3637451.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Weekend

Do diets work? Find out in BT weekend

BT_20181207_JAAMCHAM_3637359.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening