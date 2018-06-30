You are here
THE BROAD VIEW
To wear or not to wear… a suit to a business dinner in Myanmar
If firms venturing overseas are respectful of cultural nuances, and build strong ties founded on trust, the potential rewards will far outweigh the risks.
DURING one of our first customer dinners in Myanmar, my team and I had to grapple with a difficult question: what to wear. In many other places this would be an easy choice. Just your regular shirt and tie, and maybe a coat, would do. But we thought that in this case, it would be the right thing
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg