You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Tokyo governor says best case for Olympics is with venues full of spectators

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 2:06 PM

nz_koike_241165.jpg
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday the best case scenario for the Summer Olympics next year is to have venues full of spectators, as organisers debate how to plan for the Games amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday the best case scenario for the Summer Olympics next year is to have venues full of spectators, as organisers debate how to plan for the Games amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world is grappling with a rise in Covid-19 infections and daily cases in Tokyo rose to record highs above 500 last week.

Ms Koike, speaking at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan, warned that Tokyo was seeing a rise in infections among older residents, including cases where people had contracted the virus while eating out and brought it home to elderly relatives. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Try a red wine from the nation of Georgia

NTU staff donate over S$10m worth of unused leave

Freaky still the top movie at quiet US box office

Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say

Local tourism keeps 'Symbol of Hong Kong' junk boat afloat

On a mission to tackle food and packaging waste

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 01:48 PM
Garage

SoftBank-led round values Uber-like truck startup at US$12b

[HONG KONG] Full Truck Alliance has raised US$1.7 billion from investors including SoftBank Group and Tencent...

Nov 24, 2020 01:39 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong exchange plans smart contract solution for Stock Connect problems

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) on Tuesday said it will introduce a new platform with so-...

Nov 24, 2020 01:35 PM
Life & Culture

Try a red wine from the nation of Georgia

[NEW YORK] The country of Georgia considers itself to be the birthplace of wine, with a tradition going back about 8...

Nov 24, 2020 01:31 PM
Real Estate

Millions of Americans expect to lose their homes as Covid rages

[NEW YORK] Millions of Americans expect to face eviction by the end of this year, adding to the suffering inflicted...

Nov 24, 2020 01:22 PM
Real Estate

JTC launches Jalan Papan industrial site for application

JTC on Tuesday launched an industrial site at Jalan Papan (Plot 5) for application. The land plot spans 0.56 hectare...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Broadway Industrial, Top Glove, Sembmarine, Starburst

Booking platforms' commission fees for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers prompt STB warning

Broker's take: Maybank KE upgrades Singapore, Malaysia tech sectors to 'positive'

Hyflux JMs seek parties keen to take part in firm's revamp

Singapore stocks open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.7%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for