You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Tokyo Olympic chiefs ask for input to fight 2020 heat

Fri, Oct 04, 2019 - 6:58 AM

nz_bach_041036.jpg
Tokyo "sent a questionnaire to international federations on measures to take" to fight the heat, said IOC president Thomas Bach after a meeting of the group's executive commission.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LAUSANNE] Tokyo Olympics organisers have sent out questionnaires to international sports federations seeking advice on how to counter the searing heat expected in the Japanese capital during the 2020 Games.

However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was adamant on Thursday that the move was not prompted by the devastating physical effects of the heat during the ongoing world athletics championships in Doha.

Tokyo "sent a questionnaire to international federations on measures to take" to fight the heat, said IOC president Thomas Bach after a meeting of the group's executive commission.

"This questionnaire was already sent before Doha. The Tokyo organisers are determined to benefit from the experience of the federations."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Tokyo Olympics run from July 24 to Aug 9 next year where summer temperatures can soar to a sweltering 35 degrees Celsius.

However, Mr Bach added that Tokyo has already revealed "sophisticated" measures to prevent the dangers of heat, even testing in early September a system to drop artificial snow onto fans.

"I have never seen a city so well prepared one year out from the Olympics," said the IOC chief.

In Doha, the women's marathon last weekend saw 28 of the 68-strong field fall by the wayside as the sauna-like conditions decimated the field despite the race starting at around midnight local time.

AFP

Life & Culture

£9.9m chimpanzee Parliament painting smashes Banksy record

Scotland vote to ban smacking children

World wildlife trade affects 1 in 5 species: report

A day of celebrations for children, by children

Being a boyfriend to half a million people

2020 is coming, folks. Fashion will get dressier

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly