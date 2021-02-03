Tokyo Olympics chief under fire for saying women talk too much in meetings

[TOKYO] Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics, already facing rising costs and significant public opposition to this summer's Games, faced a new furor on Wednesday after the president of the Tokyo organising committee suggested that women talk too much in meetings.

The president, Yoshiro Mori, stoked a social media backlash after news reports emerged of his comments demeaning women during an executive meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee that was held online.

"On boards with a lot of women, the board meetings take so much time," Mr Mori, 83, said to laughter, according to a report in the Asahi Shimbun, one of the country's largest daily newspapers. "Women have a strong sense of competition. If one person raises their hand, others probably think, I need to say something too. That's why everyone speaks."

Mr Mori, a former prime minister, was responding to a question asking him to comment on the Olympic committee's plan to increase the number of female board members to more than 40 per cent of the total.

"You have to regulate speaking time to some extent," Mr Mori said. "Or else we'll never be able to finish." The reports came just as Olympic organisers were releasing guidelines to reassure citizens and visitors that they would be able to secure the safety of athletes and others during the rescheduled Games this summer.

On Twitter, users quickly began calling for Mr Mori to resign. Others suggested that Mr Mori's age, and his outdated attitude, were the real problem.

Mr Mori, who has often been the public face of the Tokyo organising committee as it has insisted the Games must go on in the midst of a global pandemic, seemed to make an exception for the women who are currently members of the Tokyo organising committee. Those women, he suggested, are able to speak at a length that meets his standards for brevity.

These women "have experienced international arenas," he said. "That's why their talk is sophisticated, gets to the point, and they are very useful." With just over five months left before the Games are scheduled to start July 23, Tokyo remains in a state of emergency, and vaccination of the public has yet to commence. Mr Mori and the committee face many challenges persuading a public that has demonstrated in repeated polls that it is strongly opposed to Japan hosting the Games this summer. In one survey last month, 77 per cent of the country favored canceling or postponing the Games.

Masa Takaya, a spokesman for the Tokyo organising committee, said he had no comment on Mr Mori's remarks about women.

On social media, amid the calls for Mr Mori's resignation, others expressed dismay not only with his comments but also that no one in the meeting had objected in the moment.

"This is nothing but discrimination against women," wrote one Twitter user. "He should resign right away. But the problem is that no one stopped him. The biggest news is that he said this in the official place of the JOC meeting, where reporters were attending, and that no one stopped the discrimination." NYTimes