You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Tokyo Olympics organisers hail vaccine news as 'relief'

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 3:36 PM

AK_tyo_1011.jpg
Tokyo Olympics organisers said news of a coronavirus vaccine was a "relief" on Tuesday but insisted their bio-security planning for the postponed Games remained unchanged.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo Olympics organisers said news of a coronavirus vaccine was a "relief" on Tuesday but insisted their bio-security planning for the postponed Games remained unchanged.

Olympic officials have regularly said that a coronavirus vaccine is not a precondition for staging the Games, now scheduled to open a year late in July 2021.

But they have acknowledged that a successful shot would make their task significantly easier, and welcomed the 90 per cent effectiveness shown by one trial vaccine.

"The organising committee is not disconnected from society... and I heard the vaccine news," Tokyo 2020's Games delivery officer Hidemasa Nakamura told reporters at a briefing.

"And the organising committee is feeling the same as you probably felt, positive sentiment and relief," he added.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But he added: "What we are doing right now is not thinking about the vaccine, because we don't have a vaccine yet, but rather focusing on testing, social distance and also the cooperation between the athletes and the other stakeholders.

"I think that is what we need to do to create a safe Games."

Global markets and sentiment soared after US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said tests involving more than 40,000 people had provided results that were a "critical milestone" in the search for a vaccine.

The news is likely to be a shot in the arm for Japanese officials and their Olympic counterparts, who have faced continuing scepticism about whether the Games can be held next year if the pandemic is not under control.

On Sunday, Tokyo hosted its first international sporting event since the pandemic, a four-nation gymnastics meet that organisers hailed as proof the Games were possible despite the virus.

While the event involved only about 30 athletes and 2,000 socially distanced spectators, Mr Nakamura said it was still evidence that the Olympic and Paralympic Games are feasible.

"Ultimately the Olympics and Paralympics are an accumulation of each competition in each venue, so the fact that a competition was held in November in a safe manner is a huge message," he said.

Sunday's event featured stringent rules for foreign athletes from the United States, China and Russia, who travelled on charter planes and were restricted to designated hotel floors, assigned buses and competition venues.

Athletes had to isolate themselves before coming to Japan, and test negative 72 hours before arrival. They were also tested every day after their arrival.

Spectators at the event had to wear face masks, sanitise their hands and undergo temperature checks, and were told not to shout or cheer.

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach, who is due in Japan next week for the first time since the Games were delayed, said the event had set "an example that sports can be organised safely even under the ongoing health restrictions".

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Ski industry faces steep slope with virus, warming

'Lockdown' is Collins Dictionary word of the year

Travel firms that are thriving amid Covid-19

Longtime host of Jeopardy! game show dies at 80

In Britain, the poppy appeal grapples with Covid-19 lockdown

'Jeopardy!' game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an 'icon'

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 03:26 PM
Consumer

Adidas cautious for year end as pandemic returns

[BERLIN] German sportswear firm Adidas expects sales to return to growth in China in the fourth quarter but...

Nov 10, 2020 03:17 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on vaccine news

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday but lost some of their early steam after tracking global markets,...

Nov 10, 2020 03:15 PM
Government & Economy

Blocking Taiwan at WHO will increase hostility to China, premier says

[TAIPEI] China's efforts to block Taiwan's participation at the World Health Organization (WHO) during the...

Nov 10, 2020 03:13 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks rally for seventh day on Covid-19 vaccine hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares extended their rally to a seventh straight session on Tuesday, as progress in the...

Nov 10, 2020 03:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Quarz, Black Crane ask Sabana Reit's manager to convene EGM

FUND managers Quarz Capital and Black Crane Capital, in a letter sent on Tuesday and seen by The Business Times,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA pulls foreigner home buying price data, leaving gaps in market overview

US allows emergency use of first Covid-19 antibody drug

Fate of troubled Malaysia Airlines hangs by a thread

Asia: Markets extend global rally on vaccine hope

Sun goes down on Singapore's first solar power firm Sun Electric

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for