Tokyo scare squad offers drive-in horror shows amid coronavirus fears

[TOKYO] A Japanese performance group is starting a run of drive-in horror shows for people who are scared of catching the coronavirus but still want to get close-up frights from ghouls and zombies.
Audience members will drive into a garage in Tokyo, one car at a time, and listen to a...
