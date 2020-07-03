You are here

Tokyo scare squad offers drive-in horror shows amid coronavirus fears

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 8:55 PM

A Japanese performance group is starting a run of drive-in horror shows for people who are scared of catching the coronavirus but still want to get close-up frights from ghouls and zombies.
[TOKYO] A Japanese performance group is starting a run of drive-in horror shows for people who are scared of catching the coronavirus but still want to get close-up frights from ghouls and zombies.

Audience members will drive into a garage in Tokyo, one car at a time, and listen to a...

