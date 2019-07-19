You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Tom Cruise shocks Comic-Con with new Top Gun footage

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 7:01 AM

BP_Tom Cruise_190719_38.jpg
Tom Cruise swooped into San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday to unveil the world-first trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick," which he described as a "love letter to aviation."
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN DIEGO] Tom Cruise swooped into San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday to unveil the world-first trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick," which he described as a "love letter to aviation."

The Hollywood A-lister arrived unannounced in the pop culture gathering's cavernous Hall H along with footage of the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 smash action film that made him a household name.

"You all have asked for many, many years.. I travel around the world, people say, why don't you do another one, when are you are going to do another one?" he said to a rapturous crowd.

"Thirty-four years you guys have been very patient with me, and I felt it was my responsibility to finally really deliver for you."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Footage revealed few plot details, but showed Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell as an ageing pilot who refuses to retire, despite failing to rise up the ranks.

Swooping shots of fighter jets launching off aircraft carriers were "all real" and the result of working closely with US Navy officials, Cruise said.

"I really wanted to give you all an experience of what it is to be inside that aircraft ... It's a love letter to aviation," Cruise said.

The trailer also showed Cruise racing a motorcycle in his iconic leather jacket, and singing with friends in a bar.

The original Top Gun received mixed reviews but was a huge commercial hit.

It was the top grossing film stateside in 1986, raking in US$356.8 million globally.

Directed by Tony Scott, Cruise played a hotshot US Navy pilot who has a dangerous and reckless flying style.

He struggles to balance life, responsibility and a love affair while competing at the Navy's fighter-weapons school.

The blockbuster was based on a real training programme that was known as Topgun and based at San Diego's former Naval Air Station Miramar.

The film catapulted Cruise to the ranks of Hollywood's elite and has since become something of a cult classic.

The studly cast, catchy pop soundtrack and high-powered aerial sequences both entertained moviegoers and fueled interest in the military.

Navy recruiting officials reportedly saw a dramatic uptick in inquiries from would-be flyboys following the film's release, with military recruiters in some cities setting up tables outside cinemas.

A sequel has been hinted at for years.

In January 2016 Bruckheimer tweeted a photo of himself and Cruise, writing: "Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend Tom Cruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2."

Cruise confirmed plans to shoot the sequel in an interview in 2017. "Top Gun: Maverick" will be released in summer 2020.

AFP

Life & Culture

Arnie 'addicted' to Terminator as original Sarah Connor returns for sequel

Pharrell Williams' manga mania

Fostering a shared sense of purpose

Fashion for hire: Americans go for rental services

Archaeologists find mosque from when Islam arrived in the holy land

Paris orders schools near Notre-Dame cleaned over lead fears

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BP_Keppel_190719_5.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Q2 profit drops 38.4% in absence of project en bloc sales

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo

Must Read

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BT_20190719_CCGIA19_3839408.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Garage

Ho Chi Minh City joins network of innovation hubs

BT_20190719_STROLLS19_3839483.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

NTU, Rolls-Royce to deepen ties in Phase 2 of corporate lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly