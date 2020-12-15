You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Tony award? Opera to open about Britain's Blai

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 11:26 AM

af_tonyblair_151220.jpg
He once played guitar in a band called Ugly Rumours and hosted Britpop's leading lights in 10 Downing Street.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] He once played guitar in a band called Ugly Rumours and hosted Britpop's leading lights in 10 Downing Street.

Now former UK prime minister Tony Blair is the subject of an opera, with a colourful cast of characters.

"Tony! (A Tony Blair Rock Opera)", written by comedian Harry Hill, will be performed next year at the Turbine Theatre next to Battersea Power Station.

The theatre called the show, set to open in February, "a reckless reappraisal" of the life of the Labour party's most successful leader, who was in power for 10 years from 1997.

Publicity for the spectacle says it is "the story of how one man went from peace-loving, long-haired hippy and would-be pop star to warmongering millionaire in just a couple of decades".

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The story plays "fast and loose with the facts, owing as much to 'Citizen Kane' as it does to The Marx Brothers - Karl and Groucho", it added.

Characters set to feature include Blair's wife, Cherie, his combative press secretary Alistair Campbell, former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, and ex-US president George W. Bush.

Depictions of Princess Diana, former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, and Gordon Brown, Blair's dour finance minister and successor, will also appear on stage.

Blair became Britain's youngest prime minister since Lord Liverpool in 1812 when he won a landslide election victory in 1997 aged 42, ending 18 years of unbroken Conservative rule.

He was initially popular, introducing social and economic reforms, with a media-savvy approach, which included describing Diana as "the people's princess" after her death in 1997.

But critics have still not forgiven his support for Bush's "War on Terror" and invasion of Iraq to oust Saddam.

Since leaving office he has been a Middle East envoy and set up his own foundation on religion, climate change and Africa, but been criticised for accepting lucrative private-sector work, including for autocrats.

The opera is not the first spoof about the former prime minister. Channel 4 television in 2006 broadcast "Tony Blair: Rock Star" about his early musical ambition.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Most in Japan oppose holding Olympics in 2021: polls

Beating the odds, Wuhan horse racing gallops beyond virus

UK spy thriller author John le Carre, 89, dies

Fox fur prices fly as mink cull sparks shortage

'Demon Slayer' nears Japan movie history, boosts economy with resilience message

Once upon a time: Pakistan's fabled storytellers fade away

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 11:44 AM
Energy & Commodities

George Gero, an 'institution' of gold industry, dies at 84

[NEW YORK] George Gero, a financial adviser known throughout the gold industry, who claimed he traded one of the...

Dec 15, 2020 11:42 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets fall as virus surge leads to new lockdowns

[HONG KONG] Asian markets fell across the board on Tuesday as surging virus infections force governments to impose...

Dec 15, 2020 11:30 AM
Government & Economy

Dutch set for toughest lockdown yet over Christmas: PM

[THE HAGUE] The Netherlands is to go into its strictest coronavirus lockdown yet, with schools and non-essential...

Dec 15, 2020 11:30 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore to offer segregated travel lane in added effort to safely reopen borders

A NEW travel arrangement, which allows certain short-term travellers from all countries to enter Singapore while...

Dec 15, 2020 11:22 AM
Consumer

Ski slopes open in Spain's Catalonia despite pandemic

[LA MASSELA, Spain] Skis and snowboards slide down the slopes of the Spanish ski resort of La Masella, which opened...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigns

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Yeo Hiap Seng, Civmec, Yunnan Energy, Stamford Land

Cyclical stocks linked to domestic consumption expected to benefit

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for