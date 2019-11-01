You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Trick or treat: Is your doorstep fair game for zombies at Halloween?

Fri, Nov 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191101_MLHALLOWEEN1ILBK_3936887.jpg
While teens think practical jokes are just a laugh, they can have a serious impact on the aged and those in poor health and be a nuisance in homes with a sleeping baby or shift worker.
PHOTO: AFP

London

SMALL children dressed as fairies on your doorstep may be cute while teenagers in zombie masks can be less appealing, but what rights do you have to say who knocks on your door at Halloween?

A growing number of Britons who dread the spooky holiday-- when packs of youngsters dressed as witches, skeletons and ghosts ask their neighbours for sweets with the phrase "trick or treat" - are looking for ways to deter ghoulish callers.

"Halloween can be a very scary time of the year," said Anne, an elderly woman in the western county of Shropshire who declined to publish her full name.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I walk with a frame, so if I do have trick-or-treaters I wouldn't be able to get to the door in time anyway. So I just hope that they don't play any tricks on me."

SEE ALSO

Scare Tactics

Tips for those who feel threatened by unknown callers include disabling your doorbell, going out for the evening, or leaving treats in a bowl by the door, while the police recommend displaying "no trick-or-treat" posters.

"People have the right to privacy," a Cumbria Police spokeswoman told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Police said posters were only a deterrent with no legal force but urged children to respect residents' wishes. Although people legally own their doorsteps, knocking on doors is not trespassing, a Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said.

"Unless there's a restraining order against a named person going to your address, or an injunction preventing a named person coming within a certain distance of you or your property, you can't stop people coming to your door," she said.

While teens think practical jokes are just a laugh, they can have a serious impact on the aged and those in poor health and be a nuisance in homes with a sleeping baby or shift worker.

An elderly man with Alzheimer's was brought to tears after confusing Halloween visitors with real ghosts, Radfield Home Care, which provides elderly people with support at home, said on its website, which offers Halloween safety tips.

"Halloween can be a very worrying time for people who have previously experienced anti-social behaviour or criminal damage from callers," said Gary Fenton, creator of Online Watch Link (OWL), which allows people to share security updates.

Almost 400,000 homes are registered with OWL, which is used by the public, police and councils across Britain to share local crime alerts.

The police are trying to outwit high-spirited youngsters by asking local businesses to restrict the sale of eggs and flour to under 16s who might pelt them at homes or cars.

"If you're found in possession of flour, eggs or other items where a breach of peace is likely to occur you could be arrested," reads a poster produced by police in the eastern county of Cambridgeshire for local shopowners.

The US city of Chesapeake in Virginia caused a storm last year when it was revealed that children over the age of 12 could be jailed for trick-or-treating under a law introduced in 1968 after a bout of Halloween violence in a neighbouring city.

The penalty has since been reduced to a US$250 fine for troublemakers over the age of 14.

"This law had never been enforced; it only existed to give police an option should things get out of hand on Halloween," Heath Covey, a spokesman for the city, said in emailed comments.

"We'd like to assure everyone that, in fact, we do NOT arrest teens for trick-or-treating and never have." THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION

Life & Culture

For many widows, the hardest part is meal time

Countering the effects of climate change: High altitudes, old grapes

Money FM podcast: From homeless to entrepreneur

His art saw a world of power struggles

This rainforest trills, burbles and booms

Drug overdoses driving down US life expectancy: health officials

BREAKING

Nov 1, 2019 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Trump blasts Fed after rate cut, says hurting US competitiveness

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a broadside attack on the US Federal Reserve and its...

Oct 31, 2019 11:54 PM
Real Estate

Homes destroyed, hundreds more evacuated as Los Angeles wildfires spread

[SIMI VALLEY] More wildfires ignited near Los Angeles on Thursday, destroying homes and forcing evacuations, as the...

Oct 31, 2019 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

US House lawmakers secure enough votes to pass Trump impeachment rules

[WASHINGTON] Democrats in the US House of Representatives secured enough votes on Thursday to pass legislation...

Oct 31, 2019 11:32 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Oct 31, 2019 11:30 PM
Banking & Finance

World record in negative rates has bankers testing no-man's land

[COPENHAGEN] After more than seven years of negative rates, some of Denmark's biggest banks are resorting to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly