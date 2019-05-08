You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190508_WOODS_3775356.jpg
Woods said his Masters victory was "probably the highlight" of what he has accomplished so far in his career on the golf course.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

Washington

AMERICAN golf legend Tiger Woods, fresh off his epic comeback victory in the Masters, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

Presenting the golfing great with the nation's highest honor, Mr Trump praised Woods' "relentless will to win, win, win".

"These qualities embody the American spirit of pushing boundaries, defying limits and always striving for greatness," the president said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump congratulated Woods on his "amazing comeback and your amazing life and for giving sports fans a lifetime of memories".

He added: "We can't wait to see what's next, Tiger."

The 43-year-old Woods choked up as he thanked his mother, his two children, his girlfriend and his caddy during the ceremony held in the Rose Garden of the White House.

"You have seen the good and the bad, the highs and the lows," said Woods, who battled back from injury to win the Masters last month, his first major title since the 2008 US Open.

"My dad is no longer here, but my mom is here. I love you, Mom. I have tried to hang in there and I have tried to come back and play the great game of golf again," Woods said. "I have been lucky enough to have had the opportunity to do it again."

He said his Masters victory was "probably the highlight" of what he has accomplished so far in his career on the golf course.

"To have had that type of experience and to be able to come out on top and win," he said.

Established by the late former president John F Kennedy in 1963, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is bestowed upon those who have made an "especially meritorious" contribution to US security or national interests, world peace, cultural pursuits or other non-specified endeavours.

It has been awarded to nearly three dozen sports figures including golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, who were both honoured by former president George W Bush.

Mr Trump's predecessor Barack Obama gave the medal in 2014 to Charlie Sifford, the first African American golfer to play on the PGA Tour. AFP

Life & Culture

Winter has come; and so has Starbucks

UOB launches annual Painting of the Year competition

Ritz-Carlton supports Smile Asia for 6th consecutive year

Is conference room air making you dumber?

The best restaurant in the US is in Philadelphia

A chef of modern Southern cuisine wins top US prize

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hdb_090519_2.jpg
May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee

May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Fake news law: appeal process would be fast, simple and low-cost: Shanmugam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening