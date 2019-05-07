You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Trump awards Tiger Woods Medal of Freedom, calling him a 'legend'

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 7:38 AM

lwx_tiger donald_070519_41.jpg
US President Donald Trump awarded Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on Monday, calling the golfer "one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump awarded Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on Monday, calling the golfer "one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports."

"We are in the presence of a true legend," Mr Trump said at the Rose Garden ceremony. "Tiger Woods is a global symbol of American excellence."

Mr Trump announced his plans to bestow the nation's highest civilian honor upon Woods after he won this year's Masters Tournament, his first major title in more than a decade. Woods's victory was his 15th in one of golf's four most important tournaments, and came after years of personal turmoil that included injuries, revelations of multiple affairs, and painkiller abuse.

Trump has remained close with the superstar golfer despite the scandals, and Woods designed a course in Dubai expected to be managed by the Trump Organization. The pair have played golf together repeatedly, including a round in February at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The president has awarded the Medal of Freedom to a number of athletes, including Hall-of-Fame quarterback Roger Staubach of the Dallas Cowboys and nine-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Alan Page, who later became a justice on Minnesota's Supreme Court. Mr Trump also gave the honor posthumously to all-time baseball great Babe Ruth.

But many sports stars and teams have been reluctant to appear with Mr Trump at the White House. The president canceled a visit by the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 after the team said only a small delegation would attend.

And the World Series champions, the Boston Red Sox, who are visiting the White House later this week, will not be sending their full team. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he wouldn't attend because of what he sees as an inadequate response by the Trump administration to the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria in his native Puerto Rico.

BLOOMBERG

Life & Culture

British royal birth fires up baby name betting

Avengers: Endgame blasts past Titanic to be second-biggest movie of all time

Fake mews?

SP Group charity golf raises S$688,888

Scientists warn a million species at risk of extinction

Prince Harry and Meghan welcome a boy

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Singapore shares tumble amid Asian rout after Trump threatens China tariff hikes; STI down 3.4% at reopen
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

lwx_fed_070519_13.jpg
May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve sounds warning on high stock prices, corporate debt load

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening