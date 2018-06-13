You are here

Trump nominated for Peace Prize by Norway right-wing lawmakers

Wed, Jun 13, 2018 - 11:44 PM

file70kdgvt85pzurc74iya.jpg
US President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement to work toward de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

The US leader was nominated by two members of Norway's governing Progress Party, according to state broadcaster NRK. The deadline for this year's prize passed in January, so this nomination would make him eligible for next year. It is unclear whether he was nominated for this year's prize, but he was also put forth as a candidate in 2016 and 2017.

Nominations for the world's most coveted prize are open to lawmakers, academics and researchers from around the world. The Nobel Committee in Oslo typically receives hundreds of nominations each year, and past candidates have also included Russian President Vladimir Putin, former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and actress Susan Sarandon. A record 330 people were nominated this year.

While the Norwegian Nobel committee is appointed by parliament, its decisions are independent. Mr Trump's nomination came from two right-wing members of Norway's Progress Party, which advocates for limited immigration and lower taxes.

"What's going on now is historic," Progress Party member Per-Willy Amundsen told NRK. "A process is underway to ensure world peace in the future. It's a fragile process, but we must of course do what we can to help this process bring good results."

BLOOMBERG

