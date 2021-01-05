You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Turkey's social divides laid bare in Netflix hit

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 12:39 PM

[ISTANBUL] One is a headscarf-wearing cleaning lady from the poor suburbs of Istanbul, the other a jet-setting psychiatrist who breaks glass ceilings and harbours suspicions about conservative Islam.

Together, the two women make for a compelling story in a hit Netflix series that has pushed boundaries and won plaudits for its unflinching portrayal of Turkey's deep social divides.

The psychological thriller "Ethos" ("Bir Baskadir") is Turkey's latest slick streaming export, adding to an expanding list of local productions to make it big abroad.

But director Berkun Oya's eight-part series goes where no previous Turkish TV drama has dared, feeding a national conversation that was once confined to bohemian art houses screening intellectual films.

"The series managed to find a balance between a popular work and a thoughtful film," said Dogan Gurpinar, a historian at Istanbul Technical University.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Released on November 12, the series stars Oyku Karayel, who plays Meryem, a cleaner who never went to high school and turns to her neighbourhood "hodja", or religious cleric, in times of trouble.

Suddenly, she crosses paths with the high-flying therapist Peri, played by Defne Kayalar, who is not only secular but also profoundly unhappy about Turkey's social course.

- Prejudice - Enveloping its characters in empathy and attempting to demystify "otherness", the series has triggered online debates about prejudice in Turkey's booming digital community - the core audience of Netflix.

"Ethos" strikes a particular nerve because polls show Turkey is sharply polarised along social and political lines.

A study published by the US-based German Marshall Fund in December showed 75 per cent of Turkish respondents not wanting their child to marry a supporter of a political party they feel "most distant to".

Sixty-one per cent said they did not want to be neighbours with that party's supporters, and 86 per cent labelled their political opponents "hypocrites".

Into this chasm steps Meryem.

Ms Karayel, who portrays her, does not wear a headscarf herself but says she understands Meryem's emotional travails.

"She feels squeezed in some ways but is this her fault? No. Life is to blame for this, the social circle she is bound by, from which she finds a way out in her own naive way," Ms Karayel told Turkish media in November.

- 'Monster' - Young, vibrant and growing, the nation of 83 million straddles Europe and Asia, cojoining Turkish nationalists and ethnic Kurds, cosmopolitans and provincial farmers, religious traditionalists and the secular.

In "Ethos", the two women speak almost different tongues.

Meryem relies on Islamic phrases such as "may Allah bless you" and calls Peri "abla" (big sister).

This is all too much for Peri, who tells her own therapist that far-off Latin America felt more familiar than her native land.

"I went to Peru last year - the other side of the world. Even with people whose language I don't understand, I felt more at home," Peri says.

A covered woman was always like a "monster to my mom", she says, adding: "She even nagged about our housekeeper's headscarf." Yet some criticise this divide as too crude.

"In the Western world, Turkey is imagined through the filter of certain cliches," the historian Mr Gurpinar said.

"Seculars and conservatives is the most obvious one. Veiled women versus unveiled 'modern' women is another. Superficially, they also set the boundaries in the series." - 'Her own way' - Zeynep K Serefoglu Danis, chairwoman of the KADEM academic committee whose deputy director is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's younger daughter Sumeyye Erdogan Bayraktar, also said "Ethos" was not without its faults.

The portrayal of the lead character as an uneducated headscarf-wearing woman has led some conservative women with degrees to "rightfully ask 'why aren't we represented?'," Ms Danis told AFP.

"But I believe a fictional production can't promise to give a panoramic view of society." Ms Bayraktar wears a headscarf and was schooled at Indiana University in the United States and the London School of Economics.

Ms Danis said the show's writers should have gone "beyond the ordinary" in their depiction of a showdown between traditional and modern women.

But she applauded the series for allowing Meryem to find her own way out of social confinement and helping Peri come to terms with a different world at the same time.

"We see a free and determined woman in Meryem who is able to trace her own thoughts and emotions," said Ms Danis.

"Peri is not Meryem's solution. It is Meryem who shakes up Peri's mental world by her very presence, it is Meryem who finds her own way out through talking."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Pandemic rains on Spain's glittering Epiphany parades

Football: Pochettino starts at PSG with no time to waste

Using their arts education to help the greater community

Wonder Woman's global box office total tops US$118m

Congress likely to apply banking rules to antiquities market

Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies at 78

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 12:38 PM
Government & Economy

Interactions between WEF attendees, locals to be 'managed' as part of virus measures

ATTENDEES of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Special Annual Meeting in Singapore in May will have limited...

Jan 5, 2021 12:38 PM
Government & Economy

First NTUC president and prominent unionist Mahmud Awang dies, aged 93

[SINGAPORE] Mahmud Awang, one of the founders of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and its first president...

Jan 5, 2021 12:32 PM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars rise on firm recovery prospects

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars rose against the greenback on Tuesday, clawing back the previous day...

Jan 5, 2021 12:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB raises TP for Boustead Projects, sees special dividend potential

CGS-CIMB has raised its target price (TP) on Boustead Projects to S$1.33 from S$0.95 previously following the...

Jan 5, 2021 12:10 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong faces an uneven recovery in 2021

[HONG KONG] Recession-hit Hong Kong is facing a long and bumpy road to recovery after closing out yet another...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

Stocks to watch: CDL, Grand Venture Technology, Kori

First Reit's problematic rent structure with master lessee brought to fore

Third CDL director resigns; firm sets up group to focus on contentious Sincere investment

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for