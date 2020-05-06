You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Twilight prequel coming, written from vampire Edward's perspective

Wed, May 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200506_PQTWILIGHT6_4109269.jpg
Stephenie Meyer's new book, Midnight Sun, will chronicle Edward Cullen's past and the time he first meets Bella Swan, a human high school classmate who later becomes his wife. Earlier instalments have been told from Bella's point of view.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Los Angeles

AUTHOR Stephenie Meyer thrilled fans of her best-selling Twilight novels on Monday by announcing she will release a prequel that explores the characters' love story from the perspective of vampire Edward Cullen.

Called Midnight Sun, the new book will chronicle Cullen's past and the time he first meets Bella Swan, a human high school classmate who later becomes his wife. Earlier instalments have been told from Bella's point of view.

The story "takes on a new and decidedly dark twist" in the upcoming book, publisher Little, Brown and Company said in a description on its website.

Meyer's original four Twilight books sold more than 100 million copies. They were adapted into a blockbuster film series released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp starting in 2008 that starred Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

SEE ALSO

Life after Twilight for Robert Pattinson in grim crime caper

On ABC's Good Morning America show, Meyer said she hoped the book would be a welcome distraction from the global Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's a crazy time right now, and I wasn't sure if this was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long. It didn't seem fair to make you wait anymore."

Twilight became a trending topic on Twitter on Monday.

"I'm ready for the hard-hitting teenage heartbreak all over again . . . I think," wrote Twitter user @theartsyreader1. "What am I saying, I'm FREAKIN' EXCITED." REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Mental wellbeing of our seniors

China donates 600,000 masks to Singapore

Berlin Philharmonic tests a musical path out of lockdown

Christie's sale to help charity's coronavirus fund after Cannes postponement

Game world star PewDiePie signs exclusive deal with YouTube

Credibility bookcase is the quarantine's hottest accessory

BREAKING NEWS

May 6, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

US, Britain say trade talks big priority; pledge accelerated pace

[WASHINGTON] The United States and Britain on Tuesday formally launched a first round of negotiations aimed at...

May 6, 2020 12:13 AM
Transport

Top German court opens door to 'dieselgate' compensation

[KARLSRUHE] A top German court said Tuesday that a driver whose car was equipped with illegal emissions cheating...

May 6, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

US household debt reached US$14.3t, credit standards tightened in Q1

[WASHINGTON] American households added US$155 billion of debt in the first quarter and overall debt levels rose to a...

May 5, 2020 11:55 PM
Transport

Hertz gets lenders' forbearance in bid to avert bankruptcy

[FLORIDA] Hertz Global Holdings got an eleventh-hour reprieve from a potential bankruptcy from its lenders, who gave...

May 5, 2020 11:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices surge on demand hopes as lockdowns ease

[LONDON] Oil prices soared higher on Tuesday on hopes for a recovery in vehicle traffic and fuel demand as some...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.