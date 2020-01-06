You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Two systems co-exist in Hong Kong's tranquil borderlands

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 10:49 AM

WH_HKCHIna_231439.jpg
More than two decades after Hong Kong returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997, a long border fence still threads between mainland China and the city today.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] More than two decades after Hong Kong returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997, a long border fence still threads between mainland China and the city today.

The varied landscapes and lives of residents wedged in these borderlands speak of two different systems that have co-existed on one another's doorstep.

Far from the marches and salvos of tear gas and petrol bombs over the past half-year of anti-government protests that have convulsed Hong Kong, the residents in this border realm have borne witness to both rapid urbanisation as China booms, as well as the preservation of a slower pace of life.

About 30 kilometres long, this boundary meanders between fish ponds, farmland, sleepy traditional villages and grassy hills on the Hong Kong side, with the gleaming skyscrapers of China's high-tech city of Shenzhen on the other.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shenzhen, once itself the bucolic backwater, has risen into China's giddy vision of a digital, high-tech future.

SEE ALSO

New chief of China's HK liaison office hopes city returns to 'right path'

Lam, now in his 80s, lives in a house without mobile phone reception, where he farms and catches crabs. A narrow sliver of water separates him from mainland China.

He recalls living in a wooden cabin along the "Shenzhen river" with his family 70 years ago. There were only "old and broken" sheds on the far shore back then, he says, gazing into the distance.

"Of course, the mainland is much more advanced than before. Everything is good, even the streets are beautiful."

Over past decades of political upheaval in Communist China, waves of mainlanders flooded across the border into Hong Kong, seeking peace and a better life. Mr Lam still remembers the flashlights of the British-run police piercing the dark as they chased illegal immigrants making a dash for freedom.

Andrew Kwok, an old fish farmer living in the area, recalls those who drowned making the perilous crossing.

"There were a lot of them, hundreds of dead bodies in the river," he said.

The flickering, lonely torches have now been replaced by a vibrant mega-city with a million flashing lights.

The living quality for people on both sides may have converged, but a gulf remains. For these two peoples, it remains a struggle to reconcile shifting eras, values and dreams.

Merrin Ke, 23, grew up in Shenzhen but got her master's degree from Hong Kong's Polytechnic University. She had flitted easily between both sides up until recently, when she moved to Shanghai.

"I think the situation in Hong Kong is quite sensitive now, which is easy for people to have conflicts due to different political stands. That's why I've decided to leave Hong Kong to work and get away from the intense environment."

Even though the protests in Hong Kong show no sign of abating, Ms Ke remains optimistic unity will overcome division.

"Hong Kong people used to come to have fun in Shenzhen and people from mainland China also liked to visit Hong Kong. But now such things are becoming less and less.

"I still hope everyone can put differences aside, and it's not enough for just one side to do this. It requires the joint efforts of both sides."

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Hong Kong parents eye Singapore schools as wild protests endure

Capitol Optical keeps an eye on recycling

Actors, pop stars raise funds to support victims of Australian bushfires

US beef group unhappy over Golden Globes' meatless move

Fans of K-pop's Blackpink superstar Lisa pummel Thai cafe

BREAKING

Jan 6, 2020 11:04 AM
Government & Economy

New chief of China's HK liaison office hopes city returns to 'right path'

[HONG KONG] The new head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong, the most senior mainland official based in the...

Jan 6, 2020 11:01 AM
Technology

Superfast 5G on the slow road at gadget gala

[LAS VEGAS] It will be revolutionary when superfast 5G mobile networks come to our gadgets, cars and digital lives...

Jan 6, 2020 10:53 AM
Technology

Your digital detox may be toxic for advertising

[NEW YORK] People are growing weary of the constant stream of alerts on their phones and struggling to make it...

Jan 6, 2020 10:51 AM
Government & Economy

US condemns move by Venezuela's ruling party to seize Congress

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced on Sunday a move by Venezuela's ruling Socialist party to...

Jan 6, 2020 10:42 AM
Transport

Beijing steers green cars in a new direction

[HONG KONG] China is driving clean cars. The country accounts for four of every 10 electric vehicles sold globally....

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly