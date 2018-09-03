You are here

Home > Life & Culture

UAE announces first astronauts to go to space

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 10:10 PM

[DUBAI] The United Arab Emirates has selected its first two astronauts to go on a mission to the International Space Station, Dubai's ruler said Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed al-Maktou named the new astronauts as Hazza al-Mansouri, 34, and 37-year-old Sultan al-Neyadi.

Writing on Twitter, he said the duo "raise the bar of ambitions for future Emirati generations".

Sheikh Mohammed, the UAE's vice president and prime minister, last year vowed to send four Emirati astronauts to the space station within five years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The UAE has its sights set on space with a programme worth 20 billion dirham (S$7.4 billion), according to Sheikh Mohammed.

The oil-rich Gulf nation has already announced plans to become the first Arab country to send an unmanned probe to orbit Mars by 2021, naming it "Hope".

The astronaut programme would make the UAE one of only a handful of states in the Middle East to have sent a person into space, as it looks to make good on a pledge to become a global leader in space exploration.

The first Arab in outer space was Saudi Arabia's Sultan bin Salman Al-Saud, who flew on a US shuttle mission in 1985. Two years later, Syrian air force pilot Muhammed Faris spent a week aboard the ex-Soviet Union's Mir space station.

Mansouri and Neyadi, who were among more than 4,000 Emiratis to apply for the programme, were chosen after a rigorous six-stage vetting procedure.

In the long-term, the UAE says it is planning to build a "Science City" to replicate life on Mars and aims to create the first human settlement on the red planet by 2117.

AFP

Life & Culture

Print is dead? Not here

Got milk? Or was that really a plant beverage?

'Crazy Rich Asians' still on top of North America box office

Mapletree unveils new artworks at biz park

DBS awards S$1.25m to 12 social enterprises in Asia

Early starts, green veg: how China makes diving greats

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BT_20180903_LMXTOPLINE3_3549537.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi counting on next-gen tech

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
3 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
4 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
5 Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Rail_030918_82.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Azmin confirms HSR postponed with no fine, says project deferred to 'future date'

bp_rail_160418_141.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing picks up in August, ending slowing trend

doc71qgfipk8h0vkc9i1tn_doc6ue6aj9iuhigbmfa93a.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Transport

Bus, train fares set to rise by as much as 4.3%, with lower rates for those willing to walk more

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening