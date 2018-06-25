UBS Youth Finance Academy visits SPH

You are here

Mon, Jun 25, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Students at The Business Times newsroom. Launched in 2015, the programme aims to support students who are considering finance as a career path by enriching their understanding of the industry.
PHOTO: UBS

APPROXIMATELY 60 students from 12 tertiary institutions visited Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) as part of UBS's Youth Finance Academy programme, on June 19.

They met editors and journalists from The Business Times and Money FM 89.3 radio station, who talked about their role as key information brokers of the finance industry.

"Our visit to SPH was an eye-opener for me. What I am encouraged to do starting now is to read The Business Times and listen to Money FM," said Pertina Seah, a student from Yale-NUS College.

Students also visited global long-term investor company Group Investment Corporation (GIC).

Lai Zi Yang, a student of the School of Business and Accountancy at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, said: "Over the three days, I was able to network and gain valuable insights from the bank's senior management and industry thought leaders at our visits to SPH and GIC, offering me new perspectives and broadening my understanding of our financial market."

"The UBS Youth Finance Academy was also an excellent platform for us to interact with like-minded youths and learn from one another, sharing a passion in pursuing a career in banking," he added.

Launched in 2015, the programme aims to support students who are considering finance as a career path by enriching their understanding of the industry.

This is done through hands-on activities and interactive talks by UBS business heads across all divisions, providing students with a glimpse into each of their daily responsibilities.

Students were also given opportunities to get up close and personal with staff and industry leaders who shared their career journey and life stories.

"One of the key focus of UBS Singapore is to continuously invest in the youths of tomorrow and develop young talents", said Teo Lay Sie, country operating officer at UBS Singapore and head of the APAC Country Operations.

