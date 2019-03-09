You are here

Uefa, Premier League investigations will not blemish my work: Guardiola

Sat, Mar 09, 2019 - 2:13 PM

Pep Guardiola insists his achievements as Manchester City manager will not be tarnished even if a Uefa investigation confirms alleged financial fair play breaches by the English champions.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Pep Guardiola insists his achievements as Manchester City manager will not be tarnished even if a Uefa investigation confirms alleged financial fair play breaches by the English champions.

City launched a furious defence this week after European football's governing body opened an inquiry into the allegations made in German magazine Der Spiegel through a serious of leaked documents.

It is claimed City bypassed FFP rules on how much owners can pump into clubs by signing commercial deals with Emirati sponsors, which were actually funded by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the club's owner and member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family.

The Premier League followed suit on Friday by announcing it will investigate the financial fair play claims, as well as allegations concerning the recruitment of academy players and third-party ownership.

However, Guardiola insists what his side have achieved on the pitch, in winning the Premier League with a record 100 points last season, and going for a historic quadruple of trophies this campaign should not be overshadowed.

"I'm not too much concerned or worried about what people say if we win the title just because what happens now with Uefa they do not give us credit for what we have done believe me, I don't care," said Guardiola on Friday.

"Absolutely zero. I know exactly what the guys are doing for the last two seasons and more and that is what remains my feelings.

"If we have made mistakes we will be punished - it is what it is, on and off the pitch - but I'm pretty sure what we have done is incredible. Incredible.

"I don't know whether it is important for the rest of the people but it is important for ourselves. I know when we did it (win the league) it belongs to us and nobody is going to change that."

Guardiola worked closely with City CEO Ferran Soriano and director of football Txiki Begiristain when the trio were previously together at Barcelona.

Soriano and Begiristain played a big part in bringing Guardiola to Manchester and the Catalan coach insisted he trusts his superiors will be found to have not committed any wrongdoing.

"They know how people press, push to find something wrong," said Guardiola. "I work with them and have known them for a long, long time. I trust them a lot.

"After that, we'll see. What I wish is clarification as quickly as possible, for Uefa to see what we have done. If it is not good then okay, we will accept it. If everything is right then it will finish and we move forward.

"The club made a statement. They clarified that they have absolutely followed the rules. I cannot say anything else. Tomorrow we have a game and we have a lot of those left. What is going to happen will happen.

"I don't like it when people talk about it. I prefer to talk about football. For everybody it'll be good to clarify."

Guardiola would not be drawn on whether he felt there was a vendetta against City, but said he will not consider his own future even in the case of a ban from the Champions League.

"My position depends on if I lose games; then I can be in trouble," he said. "But if we win we are safe. I'm involved with my team. I'm part of the club and back them 100 per cent."

AFP

