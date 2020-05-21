UK healthcare workers begin Covid-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Get our introductory offer at only
[LONDON] British healthcare workers will on Thursday begin taking part in a University of Oxford-led international trial of two anti-malarial drugs to see if they can prevent Covid-19, including one US President Donald Trump says he has been taking.
The 'COPCOV' study will involve more...
