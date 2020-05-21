You are here

UK healthcare workers begin Covid-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 4:14 PM

British healthcare workers will on Thursday begin taking part in a University of Oxford-led international trial of two anti-malarial drugs to see if they can prevent Covid-19, including one US President Donald Trump says he has been taking.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] British healthcare workers will on Thursday begin taking part in a University of Oxford-led international trial of two anti-malarial drugs to see if they can prevent Covid-19, including one US President Donald Trump says he has been taking.

The 'COPCOV' study will involve more...

