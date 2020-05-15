UK prepares to allow Premier League soccer matches in June

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[LONDON] The UK is preparing to allow professional soccer matches to be held next month, a decision that would allow the Premier League to complete a season that was suspended in March.
Football will only be allowed to resume if it's safe to do so, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes