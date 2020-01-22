You are here

UK's Prince Harry warns photographers over paparazzi shots

Wed, Jan 22, 2020 - 12:23 AM

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have issued a warning over harassment by paparazzi photographers after agreeing to give up their royal duties to start their new life in Canada.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have issued a warning over harassment by paparazzi photographers after agreeing to give up their royal duties to start their new life in Canada, according to Sky News.

The warning comes after images of Meghan were published in the media showing her taking a stroll through a public park on Vancouver Island, Sky said.

Prince Harry and Meghan say the paparazzi photographers are permanently camped outside their Vancouver island home with long lenses 

REUTERS

