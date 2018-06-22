You are here

Unpacking the ICO hype, in BT Weekend

Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BEDAZZLED by the shiny new phenomenon of ICOs? Seduced by the prospects of joining the ranks of newly-minted crypto millionaires? Beware the hype. In Brunch this Saturday in the Business Times Weekend, we spell out the risks and hazards of going on the ICO roller coaster ride.

In The Raffles Conversation, Karin Fichtinger-Grohe, Austria's first resident ambassador here, is proud of Mozart and waltz, but would have you know that her country is not just The Sound of Music.

Are you, like many ethically-minded investors today, always thinking about environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in your investing? In our Investing & Wealth section, This Time Is Different puts ESG funds to the returns test.

CFA Singapore Insights takes up an ethics question: When do finance professionals with side jobs have a conflict of interest?

And The Fool's Eye View looks at telecom companies: do these defensive stocks make good investments, and how should we assess them?

Disrupted learns from a local percussion maestro who has drummed up technologically-innovative ways to teach the instrument.

And Gearhead this week takes you on a ride through the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS's features.

