UOB Asean Painting of the Year depicts pandemic isolation

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
A lonely, meditative painting expressing solitude and resilience has emerged as the winner of this year's UOB Southeast Asian Painting of the Year competition.
Forced to spend much of his time alone during the pandemic, Indonesian artist Prabu Perdana painted the Stone Garden in the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes