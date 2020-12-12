You are here

UOB Asean Painting of the Year depicts pandemic isolation

This year's winner is Prabu Perdana with Isolated Garden, a poetic representation of a united fight against Covid-19.
Sat, Dec 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

BT_20201212_HYPAINTING12_4364440.jpg
UOB Painting of the Year: Isolated Garden by Prabu Perdana (Indonesia).
PHOTO: UOB

BT_20201212_HYPAINTING12_4364440.jpg
Emerging Artist Category – Family Portrait by Emil Nicodemus Chew (Singapore)
PHOTO: UOB

BT_20201212_HYPAINTING12_4364440.jpg
Established Artist Category – Art Stages Pasar 2020 by Zhang Chunlei (Singapore).
PHOTO: UOB

A lonely, meditative painting expressing solitude and resilience has emerged as the winner of this year's UOB Southeast Asian Painting of the Year competition.

Forced to spend much of his time alone during the pandemic, Indonesian artist Prabu Perdana painted the Stone Garden in the...

