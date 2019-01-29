You are here

UOB brings Chinese New Year cheer to 150 beneficiaries

The beneficiaries received a bag of Lunar New Year goodies, as well as red packets presented by Mr Wee and the bank's employee volunteers.
UNITED Overseas Bank deputy chairman and CEO Wee Ee Cheong (in blue), together with Central Singapore District mayor Denise Phua (left) gave out sculpted balloons in the shape of animals from the Chinese Zodiac to disadvantaged children last Friday.

