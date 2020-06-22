UOB raises more than S$1.65m in its latest Covid-19 relief effort

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) colleagues and customers from across the bank's global network raised more than S$1.65 million in a month for the UOB Heartbeat Covid-19 Relief Fund.
The funds raised will help frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable communities around the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes